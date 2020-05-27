Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Assam since 16th May. This has led to an increase in the water levels of River Brahmaputra, causing floods in at least 7 districts.

According to a report by Indian Express, nearly 2 lakh people have already been affected by the ongoing floods.

Around 1.95 lakh people affected by floods in Assam. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2020

Watch: Wearing face masks, NDRF team carries out rescue operation in flood-hit Goalpara district in Assam. #COVID19Pandemic #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/gUvwzDbxR7 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2020

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, the flood relief and rescue operations are also being carried out in strict adherence to social distancing rules.

Hit by flood, #COVID19Pandemic, Assam adds social distancing rules to disaster relief manual https://t.co/EOQYkSBrWe



(Photos: PTI) pic.twitter.com/dG5e7U4W3R — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2020

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted that heavy rainfall over the next 5 days will worsen the situation.

Assam: Floods in parts of Dibrugarh district due to incessant rain in the region. (26.05.20) pic.twitter.com/BVUobetz6i — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

IMD has also issued a red weather alert for Assam and Meghalaya from May 26-28, predicting very heavy rainfall in these two northeastern states.