Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Assam since 16th May. This has led to an increase in the water levels of River Brahmaputra, causing floods in at least 7 districts.

Source: ANI

According to a report by Indian Express, nearly 2 lakh people have already been affected by the ongoing floods. 

Source: Times Now

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, the flood relief and rescue operations are also being carried out in strict adherence to social distancing rules.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted that heavy rainfall over the next 5 days will worsen the situation.

IMD has also issued a red weather alert for Assam and Meghalaya from May 26-28, predicting very heavy rainfall in these two northeastern states.