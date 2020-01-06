Yesterday evening, a group of masked men and women entered the JNU campus and brutally attacked the students. 34 people including students, faculty members and JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh had to be admitted in AIIMS with serious injuries.

While the identity of the attackers officially remains unknown, Scroll has reported the tracing of WhatsApp messages planning the JNU attack to the ABVP activists.

This has caused a huge uproar on Twitter leading to #ABVP_TERRORISTS trending all across the country.

#BanABVP #ABVP_TERRORISTS JNU Vice Chancellor Step Down!



Alleged ABVP goons brutally attacked students & systematically went from one hostel to another intentionally searching for students involved in peaceful fee hike protest



Sign this petition below:https://t.co/p8eGUmMgk6 — #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) January 6, 2020

You may have been taught to beat people up in RSS shakhas . It takes more than humanity to raise your views without hammers and iron rods. #ABVP_TERRORISTS — Nithin RS (@NithinRS15) January 6, 2020

The #ABVP_TERRORISTS didn't even spare Surya Prakash, a blind research scholar at #JNU.



They broke into his room while he was studying & brutally beat him with sticks.



Now Surya is getting threat calls from #ABVP for exposing them.#ChhatraVirodhiBJP pic.twitter.com/p04qAue3G1 — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 6, 2020

The ABVP meanwhile has blamed the attack on leftist forces.

All speculations aside, the biggest blame is being assigned to Delhi Police, who eyewitnesses say stood at the gates and did not intervene as students were being brutally assaulted.

A policeman turned away when a girl complained him about being slapped and thrashed by mob. Policemen

were motionless #JNUattack #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/F7x2PHThfa — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 5, 2020

When students asked the cops about why they weren't doing anything, the Special Commissioner of Police said on the video: 'Humne toh nahi maara na?', which translates to 'But we didn't hit you.'

JNUSU members confront the Special Commissioner of Police near JNU main gate. @newslaundry pic.twitter.com/HHIrxJhDSF — Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) January 5, 2020

And it wasn't like the police didn't reach the campus on time. They were there the entire time.

Police has stationed companies of 4-6 officers at different points in the university.



Now at the main gate, JNU students want to know what the police is doing here. pic.twitter.com/oAk2Z8rIs7 — Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) January 5, 2020

Moreover, videos on Twitter indicate that the cops let the attackers safely walkout after assaulting people inside the campus. ScoopWhoop could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos or claims.

Mind you, even medical professionals who tried to reach the campus to help those injured were assaulted by the mob.

Our team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers, was attacked by hundreds of goons. Mob manhandled doctors, nurses & threatened them. Our ambulance’s glass & windows broken, this is totally inhuman & insane. pic.twitter.com/IOiu7BHVbG — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) January 5, 2020

So why didn't the police stop the attackers, irrespective of their political leanings? This time, the nation really wants to know.

Also @DelhiPolice , what different rule book were you referring to in the case of #Jamia ? — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 6, 2020

If your dad, mom or a relative is in Delhi Police, it is your duty to question them about why are they doing this?



There’s a limit to unethical behaviour even when forced by seniors. Tell them that after this they won’t be able to sleep or die peacefully. #ChhatraVirodhiBJP — Phone Waale Baba Ji (@iJasOberoi) January 6, 2020

Delhi Police is a parody account of law & order — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 6, 2020

It was not a clash! It was a pre planned, brutal, one sided attack by masked alleged ABVP goons that was allowed (by Delhi police) to go on for 3 hours at least till Delhi Police finally stepped up to stop it due to media and citizen pressure.. https://t.co/k8UyKJQDmC — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2020

Things delhi Police used against JAMIA Students



- Lathis

- Tear Gas

- Baton

- Guns

- Preventive Arrest

- Sec 144

- Stones



Things Delhi Police used against JNU voilence



- Nothing — Nеhг_шно 2.0 (@WhoNehr) January 6, 2020

Delhi Police you are such a shame. Such an embarrassment. Do you have mirrors at home??? Do you remember preparing for the Civil Services Exams??? What for??? This?????? — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 6, 2020

2 days ago, Amit Shah openly said, Tukde-Tukde gang shd be taught a lesson.



Y'day goons attacked Left students & teachers in JNU.



& today Delhi police increased Amit Shah security.



Meanwhile Media saying there is no like btw these incidents. I love this innocence😁#JNUattack — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) January 6, 2020

Even activists like Yogendra Yadav, a JNU alumnus was manhandled by the attackers upon reaching the college, as the cops allegedly looked!

Yogendra Yadav being harassed at jnu main gate. We need HUGE mobilisation outside JNU main gate, where ABVP & alleged Bajrang Dal members are assaulting people. Students, staff and faculty are still trapped inside the University. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/I3PMMD1kwK — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) January 5, 2020

He has also claimed that the cops dragged him out while he was speaking to the teachers.

In the midst of all this, the Indian Express has reported that a Delhi police internal report has revealed cops firing 3 bullets during the violence inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, despite having denied it.

Meanwhile, JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh who had been badly injured during the attack has said that she recognised the people who assaulted them and was planning on filing an FIR against the ABVP.

The police are servants of the public. We pay them to uphold the law and protect us. If they aren't going to do that, what hope do we have?