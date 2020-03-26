English pacer Jofra Archer is a bit of a clairvoyant. We all know that for everything that is happening in the world, there has already been an Archer tweet about it. 

Case in point: 

WTF, right? Then there is this, a tweet from 2013! My man was 20-years-old when he tweeted this!

The dude's spot on about how we feel just after 2 days of quarantine!

And Twitter has been blowing up ever since these tweets have come into limelight!

Good god, man! This man knows everything. Maybe he's an interstellar being with access to the 5th dimension. So he experiences time like we see don't. Someone report this dude to NASA!