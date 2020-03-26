English pacer Jofra Archer is a bit of a clairvoyant. We all know that for everything that is happening in the world, there has already been an Archer tweet about it.

Case in point:

3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017

WTF, right? Then there is this, a tweet from 2013! My man was 20-years-old when he tweeted this!

Looooooooool lock! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 14, 2013

The dude's spot on about how we feel just after 2 days of quarantine!

2days seems like 2 weeks — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 6, 2014

And Twitter has been blowing up ever since these tweets have come into limelight!

Dude you in wrong profession pic.twitter.com/HVc3nmAmcT — Doctor Outsider (@QuirkySeelie) March 24, 2020

Bhai ICAI May 2020 attempt ki Date extend kregi ya nhi - CA student 😭🙏 — Himanshu kaushik (@ImkHimansh) March 24, 2020

aaj se tumhara naam ज्योत्षी जय शंकर आचार्य hoga 🙏😹 pic.twitter.com/HU95EjUdRI — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 24, 2020

Kya chahta hai bhai...nhi tu bta chahta kya hai😭😭😭 — VICKY....PLZZZ (@Vickyplzzz) March 24, 2020

Good god, man! This man knows everything. Maybe he's an interstellar being with access to the 5th dimension. So he experiences time like we see don't. Someone report this dude to NASA!