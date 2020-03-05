The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased to 30 in India. Just yesterday, 23 new cases were detected in India, of which 15 were Italian tourists.

Amidst this, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced that all passengers travelling on international flights will now have to undergo screening before entering India.

Source: India Today

But the real situation seems to be very different from what is being promised by the government.

People who have recently travelled from abroad shared their accounts on Twitter, bringing to light the ground realities.

According to one user, the immigration officers at an airport do not have access to basic medical hygiene products like hand sanitisers and gloves.

Another user pointed out that there's no screening at the airports in India.

Apparently, according to some people, they are only made to fill forms and sign papers.

Others also shared similar accounts of weak or no screening of passengers coming from abroad.

We hope that the authorities implement stringent action and screening as soon as possible.