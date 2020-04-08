Since its breakout, the Novel Coronavirus has been worrying the elderly the most. It is believed that the virus is more dangerous for people above 60 but is that the only age group that actually needs to be scared?

Maybe not. While it is difficult for people in the age bracket of 60 and above to survive the virus because of their weaker immunity, it might be the people between the age group of 21 to 40 who might be the worst affected by the virus.

The government on Saturday released the data of all the 2,902 Covid-19 positive cases reported till date since January 30. About 42% of the confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 in India are between the ages of 21-40 years old, states the Union Health Ministry data. This figure stands at 33% for the 41-60 age group and 17% for the 60 years and above section.

The data was shared with the media by the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal. Most of the Covid-19 deaths (68), have been reported among people aged above 60 years because of their co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and renal issues. Whereas, the age group between 0 and 20 years at 9% is the least affected, of Covid-19 which is similar to the studies conducted in China and some other nations worst hit by the pandemic.

As of 9 am on Saturday, 2,902 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, 184 had recovered, and 68 had died. Based on this data and the age-profile shared by the government, 1,213 were between 21 to 40 years, 951 from the age group 41-60 years, and 484 aged 60 and above.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said there are 58 critical cases in the country right now, with most of them from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

According to health experts the age profiling is not surprising at all. They believe that those in the 21-40 years age group are the most productive who are constantly travelling for work-related things. Hence, based on their mobility, these are the initial set of cases that have come in notice.

Well, the data clearly states that no one is immune to the virus and since we are the ones who are catching the virus, we might as well take more precautions.