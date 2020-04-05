At 9 PM today, PM Narendra Modi requested citizens from across the country to show solidarity by turning off the lights and lighting candles or dias for 9 minutes.
However, there are those who took this as an excuse to celebrate. In a ridiculous turn of events, people began bursting crackers outside their houses at 9 PM.
So, people lit candles and diyas & also decided on their own to burst crackers! Yet again, that's not what you were asked to do. And where did the crackers come from, weren't they banned this Diwali? #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/t7sC80aBxH— Maha Siddiqui (@SiddiquiMaha) April 5, 2020
#9baje9mintues— Social Comrade (@ComradeVeluri) April 5, 2020
Only I heard the noise of firecrackers? pic.twitter.com/59haoSjDE3
In response to Prime Minister's call for lighting, people in India bursting firecrackers. Looks like second celebration of #Covid_19. Perhaps, #diwali. Previous one was about rallies. #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/bSRMByOZ1b— Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) April 5, 2020
this is in our area... ppl are celebrating as if it's diwali 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oiTqN36aYW— Prem Kumar (@premdhfm) April 5, 2020
Firecrackers for CORONA ( a RESPIRATORY problem ) , seriously!🤯— jasleen kour (@Jasleenkour5) April 5, 2020
This is just like dancing in front of a Dead man's grave. #coronaupdatesindia #COVID2019 #FightCovid19 pic.twitter.com/3oVzBiU6CY
#9बजे9मिनट— Jay Goofy Gadiya (@gadiyagoofs) April 5, 2020
When we will be able to handle things with maturity. PM asked for candles & Diyas. He didn't ordered to celebrate with Firecrackers. Kabhi toh dimag se kam liya karo. pic.twitter.com/EEf9HGuvla
Twitter is outraged by the people who are lighting firecrackers at a time like this.
I am seeing some people on roads who are bursting fire-crackers.— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) April 5, 2020
Dear Delhi, when did the PM ask you to do this? Idea was to light a diya, say a prayer & not to pollute the air.
Aren't crackers burnt to celebrate? What are you celebrating? Lack of proper facilities for doctors?
arey patakhe kyon jala rahe ho? Corona ka byah hai kya!— camardard pnkj 🇮🇳 (@AskThePankazzzz) April 5, 2020
People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
The Earth was finally taking a breath until y'all went and bursted crackers.— Diya Ashtakala (@diyaashtakala) April 5, 2020
Karuna after hearing pathakhe😂 pic.twitter.com/7bj6PLvurN— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 5, 2020
Bharat mata ki jai, jai sherawali, Jai Shri Ram, vande mataram chants, firecrackers on the streets. Corona bhaag gaya.— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 5, 2020
agar abhi bhi corona nahin gaya hai toh guys agle hafte uss pe sab gubbare fenkte hai what say— spujb (@Sarcusstic) April 5, 2020
Patakhe aise phoot rahe hai jaise corona dahan hua ho #9बजे9मिनट— Abhi (@jhootha_hi_sahi) April 5, 2020
Well....maybe on the actual diwali we can practice social distancing....🤦— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 5, 2020
After years, the air quality of India is finally getting healthier. So maybe we should just stick to staying safe and indoors instead of ruining it?