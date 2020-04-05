At 9 PM today, PM Narendra Modi requested citizens from across the country to show solidarity by turning off the lights and lighting candles or dias for 9 minutes.

However, there are those who took this as an excuse to celebrate. In a ridiculous turn of events, people began bursting crackers outside their houses at 9 PM.

So, people lit candles and diyas & also decided on their own to burst crackers! Yet again, that's not what you were asked to do. And where did the crackers come from, weren't they banned this Diwali? #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/t7sC80aBxH — Maha Siddiqui (@SiddiquiMaha) April 5, 2020

Only I heard the noise of firecrackers? pic.twitter.com/59haoSjDE3 — Social Comrade (@ComradeVeluri) April 5, 2020

In response to Prime Minister's call for lighting, people in India bursting firecrackers. Looks like second celebration of #Covid_19. Perhaps, #diwali. Previous one was about rallies. #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/bSRMByOZ1b — Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) April 5, 2020

this is in our area... ppl are celebrating as if it's diwali 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oiTqN36aYW — Prem Kumar (@premdhfm) April 5, 2020

Firecrackers for CORONA ( a RESPIRATORY problem ) , seriously!🤯

This is just like dancing in front of a Dead man's grave. #coronaupdatesindia #COVID2019 #FightCovid19 pic.twitter.com/3oVzBiU6CY — jasleen kour (@Jasleenkour5) April 5, 2020

When we will be able to handle things with maturity. PM asked for candles & Diyas. He didn't ordered to celebrate with Firecrackers. Kabhi toh dimag se kam liya karo. pic.twitter.com/EEf9HGuvla — Jay Goofy Gadiya (@gadiyagoofs) April 5, 2020

Twitter is outraged by the people who are lighting firecrackers at a time like this.

I am seeing some people on roads who are bursting fire-crackers.



Dear Delhi, when did the PM ask you to do this? Idea was to light a diya, say a prayer & not to pollute the air.



Aren't crackers burnt to celebrate? What are you celebrating? Lack of proper facilities for doctors? — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) April 5, 2020

arey patakhe kyon jala rahe ho? Corona ka byah hai kya! — camardard pnkj 🇮🇳 (@AskThePankazzzz) April 5, 2020

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

The Earth was finally taking a breath until y'all went and bursted crackers. — Diya Ashtakala (@diyaashtakala) April 5, 2020

Karuna after hearing pathakhe😂 pic.twitter.com/7bj6PLvurN — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 5, 2020

Bharat mata ki jai, jai sherawali, Jai Shri Ram, vande mataram chants, firecrackers on the streets. Corona bhaag gaya. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 5, 2020

agar abhi bhi corona nahin gaya hai toh guys agle hafte uss pe sab gubbare fenkte hai what say — spujb (@Sarcusstic) April 5, 2020

Patakhe aise phoot rahe hai jaise corona dahan hua ho #9बजे9मिनट — Abhi (@jhootha_hi_sahi) April 5, 2020

Well....maybe on the actual diwali we can practice social distancing....🤦 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 5, 2020

After years, the air quality of India is finally getting healthier. So maybe we should just stick to staying safe and indoors instead of ruining it?