At 9 PM today, PM Narendra Modi requested citizens from across the country to show solidarity by turning off the lights and lighting candles or dias for 9 minutes. 

However, there are those who took this as an excuse to celebrate. In a ridiculous turn of events, people began bursting crackers outside their houses at 9 PM. 

Twitter is outraged by the people who are lighting firecrackers at a time like this. 

After years, the air quality of India is finally getting healthier. So maybe we should just stick to staying safe and indoors instead of ruining it? 