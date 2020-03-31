Ater the coronavirus pandemic, people are bound to stay at their homes as the whole nation is under lockdown. This is the reason why virtual hangouts have become a new trend in society.

While there are several social media apps that connect to your loved ones through video calls, a new app is trending among people that let them play games while seeing their opponents in real time.

Houseparty, developed by Epic Games, has become the go-to app for millions across the globe in the past few weeks. So far, the app has recorded more than 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

However, after using the app for a while, several users have reported on social media that their accounts such as Spotify, Snapchat and PayPal were hacked.

As a response, an Epic Games spokesperson told The Sun that they have found no evidence that suggests a link between Houseparty and compromises of other accounts. The spokesperson also added that people should use strong passwords while setting up online accounts.

However, when more and more people started complaining about the issue, a tweet was posted on the official Twitter handle of Houseparty, assuring that the service is safe and secure.

All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 30, 2020

But, here's how people have responded to the assurance put out by the creators on Twitter.



Until you can prove that and tell us why everyone is getting hacked I have deleted my account and the app. — Zoe (@zoebarker04) March 30, 2020

Doesn’t seem it when I have £250 unaccounted payments from my bank and Uber sends me codes - only happened since I downloaded your app. This is the Reason why I never download apps — DB (@9DanB) March 30, 2020

It keeps saying my password is wrong, I have reset my password 4 times, logged back in and it still won’t let me delete the app! Let me delete the app please!! — holls (@holslapham) March 30, 2020

Why won’t you let us delete our accounts then? — casey (@casey_baughan) March 30, 2020

Stop lying and give me compo pic.twitter.com/nLnh1QndZf — Ethan O Connor (@EthanMin96) March 30, 2020

This tweet came from the hacker 2 💀 — dianilson (@dianamzy) March 30, 2020

While there are a number of people sceptical about the app, others doubted the claims.

For y’all worried about Houseparty being an hack! It’s parent company is Epic games who literally produce most of your iPhone games. DONT WORRY THEY’RE NOT HACKING YOU. pic.twitter.com/vU1U3vMqnT — Faizal Jaye (@FaizalJaye) March 30, 2020

I reckon this houseparty hack rumour got started by someone who caught their bae in a locked room with someone else for over an hour whilst in isolation and they got salty and wanted to cause dramas #HousePartyHack — 𝓗𝓪𝓷 (@hansriz) March 30, 2020

Imagine believing Houseparty can hack your online banking 😫😫😫 — S🦅BA (@sabarehoboth) March 30, 2020

Highly doubt houseparty is hacking anyone, their parent company is epic games worth millions but they want to hack becki 18s Spotify premium good one 😂 — Nic Max (@Nicoleyy_9) March 30, 2020

While the claims can neither be proven or denied, online safety is a prerequisite for all users. For our own safety, we should change the passwords of our social media accounts to stay safe.