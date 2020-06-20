There's been an extended silence from the powers that be over the goings-on at the border. Adequate clarification had not been given for quite a while regarding what exactly happened between India and China,

Now, the government has put out a statement on yesterday's all-party meeting regarding some of the comments made by the PM.

Government of India statement on yesterday’s All-Party meeting. pic.twitter.com/VeRHRptPdR — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

In regards to Modi claiming that there was no Chinese intrusion, the PMO 'clarified' that there was no Chinese presence following bravery of armed forces

PM Modi's comment that there was no Chinese presence on Indian side of LAC pertained to situation following bravery of armed forces: PMO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2020

This statement resulted in a lot of head-scratching about what exactly he meant. It set Twitter off on a quest to figure out its meaning.

Modi is speaking on behalf of Chinese government. What a shame — arvind kumbakonam (@saravi1974) June 20, 2020

To kya ham gaye the us taraf ? Ja jaha ham h wo bhi hamara nahi h ? — 𝔖𝔞𝔪𝔢𝔢𝔯 𝔖𝔞𝔠𝔥𝔡𝔢𝔳𝔞🌾 (@sameer_only) June 20, 2020

Turns out clarification is more vague than the statement itself 🤣 — Pirzada (@pzmousin) June 20, 2020

What does this mean? — Zainab Kantawala (@kantawalazainab) June 20, 2020

What kind of language is this — Vivek Singh (@singhvivek73) June 20, 2020

When you cannot convince them, confuse them. @PMOIndia — Tauseef Akram (@tauseefakram4) June 20, 2020

In the clarification issued by PMO today, there is no word on this bit of PM's speech yesterday which is the real issue that strengthens the Chinese argument. https://t.co/Kzh8Zpe8EO — Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) June 20, 2020

What does this even mean? -_- https://t.co/zaMsU9vCXa — EXPLOSIVE & EXCLUSIVE Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) June 20, 2020

Sharing the clip again and asking, what does this even mean ☝️?https://t.co/HOeAMjEm1d — EXPLOSIVE & EXCLUSIVE Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) June 20, 2020

For a party that's in complete majority, & has insane fan following, how is BJP always, every single time, misunderstood? https://t.co/UhIUF0neFz — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) June 20, 2020

The confusion continued for a while, and further updates are awaited.