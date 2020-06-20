There's been an extended silence from the powers that be over the goings-on at the border. Adequate clarification had not been given for quite a while regarding what exactly happened between India and China, 

Now, the government has put out a statement on yesterday's all-party meeting regarding some of the comments made by the PM.

In regards to Modi claiming that there was no Chinese intrusion, the PMO 'clarified' that there was no Chinese presence following bravery of armed forces

This statement resulted in a lot of head-scratching about what exactly he meant. It set Twitter off on a quest to figure out its meaning.

The confusion continued for a while, and further updates are awaited.