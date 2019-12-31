Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has been a site for silent protests against the CAA and the NRC for over two weeks, now. People - even the ones aged over 80 - have been sitting there to have their demands heard.

Celebrate Your New Year in #ShaheenBagh

Be a part of resistance led by brave women who are sitting for past 15 days on Delhi-Noida highway and are showing to the world that Muslim women don't need to be ‘saved' by BJP rather they can very well fight them for their rights. pic.twitter.com/c9SRDOKl9f — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) December 30, 2019

We meet Bilqis at #ShaheenBagh at the women led vigil. She is 80. She is at the sit in against #NRC #CAA. She says: "Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge. Pehle Tum Dikhao". @varungrover this one is for you pic.twitter.com/fKWGaWnA3r — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 31, 2019

What demands? Not to be thrown out of their houses.





Who is listening? Well, virtually no one.



That's what you'd gather from the lack of interaction/action from the authorities.

not one government official has made the effort to go and talk to the people at shaheen bagh. you step out in this biting cold for 5 minutes and you turn into a block of ice. here they have been sitting out all day all night for 16 days now. what will it take? what does it take? — Surekha (@surekhapillai) December 30, 2019

So, it might be a great idea for you to spend your New Year's Eve with these people, who - rest assured - will take good care of you.

At Shaheen Bagh, almost every conversation begins with Aapne kuch khaya? Nahin? Kya khayenge? Kyun nahin, aap door se aaye ho hamara saath dene, kuch to kaa lijiye...



These from folks who have been sitting out there 24/7 in the coldest December in decades. https://t.co/3Xv373utUb — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) December 29, 2019

This December is the second coldest in a 100 years. A 100 years. The last time it was this cold, India wasn't a free nation and people sitting at Shaheen Bagh had not even taken birth.

Their ancestors were probably fighting for our Independence, unaware that a few decades later, the events will repeat themselves. Climatically and politically.

In the freezing cold of December, the women of Shaheen bagh keep vigil under blankets, their infants in a huddle under one arm, as men distribute chai and boiled eggs. It's 17th night of this women led vigil against #CAA #NRC. The Tiranga is at the centre #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/kjQ6Va6U4H — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 30, 2019

But, now that we are facing this crisis, it is our chance to uphold the sanctity of democracy.

At #ShaheenBagh, people fed us biryani and frooti. We sat on mattresses and chanted for azaadi together. A little girl took a liking for my friend and saved her number as "gehri dost". Congratulations, your divisive law has brought us closer. #InquilabZindabad #NRC_CAA_Protest pic.twitter.com/zCNty9lkD8 — Suhasini Krishnan (@susoopot) December 24, 2019

To assert that no one can take away from us, our right to protest.

"Why am I sitting here? In this cold? To claim the ground under my feet, to claim the roof over my head, to claim the fire in my kitchen, to claim the sky and this air, to claim the future of my children"

Nur Jahan

⁦@SankarshanT⁩ on #ShaheenBagh https://t.co/X2bT0LJXti — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) December 31, 2019

To make sure that kids aren't out in this deadly weather.

Rehana khatoon with her 20-day-old child protesting against CAA at Shaheen Bagh in the freezing cold of Delhi. “If I don’t protest, my child will ask one day, ‘What did you do for me?’” #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA pic.twitter.com/LDkRvkgdLO — Khizer Patel (@khizer_patel) December 30, 2019

To get the elderly back to the warmth of their houses. The warmth they've earned.

#ShaheenBagh



Electrifying atmosphere.



Woh chahte hain ki hum Hindustan chhod dein?



Bhoot ke dar se makaan chhod dein?



Poet Imran Pratapgarhi heard here tonite. pic.twitter.com/O1xEXKZwp1 — Biraj Patnaik (@birajpat) December 29, 2019

For that, we have to show up.

Now, we come to the how of things. That's easy, too - just go.

Celebrate New Year 2020 with the courageous women of Shaheen Bagh. #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA pic.twitter.com/bJTTZVPHON — Tabish Qamar (@Tabishqmr) December 30, 2019

Make sure you have put substantial layers of clothing because it is going to be very cold outside.

The gathering starts 8 PM onwards and you will get to be a part of all the singing, dancing and poetry, celebrating the emotions we are all carrying in our hearts.

Shaheen Bagh.



The electricity. The power. The magic.



Indescribable.



If you are in Delhi and you haven’t come here, PLEASE do.



History is being made. Right here. Right now. Join it. pic.twitter.com/IUQfbXFO4U — Shachi Nelli (@nellipiercing) December 29, 2019

So, celebrate New Year's Eve at Shaheen Bagh, if you can. The people there need our support in these times - it's the least we can do anyway.