Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, many countries are going on lockdown in an order to stop the spread of the virus. And one of the latest countries to go on lockdown is the Netherlands.

In most countries on lockdown, people have stocked up on essential items and groceries. And for people of the Netherlands, 'high' on the priority list was weed.

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and face masks? These people stand in line to buy weed ahead of the Netherlands #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/l75SnSZ3wT — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) March 15, 2020

As per NY Times reporter Christiaan Triebert, people stood in lines to buy weed, right before the Netherlands went on lockdown.

Here's a scene from another Dutch city, Utrecht, where people are also standing in line to stock up on weed before the #COVID19 lockdown kicks in. pic.twitter.com/MhhUTIoAdW — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) March 15, 2020

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in comparing the situation to other countries:

The difference between a sane country and an insane country.



In the Netherlands, they stand in line for weed so they can chill out and relax while in quarantine.



In America people stand in line to buy guns so they can kill people. — 🍑ProgressNow🍑 (@ProgressNow00) March 16, 2020

We can buy it online here in Quebec + home delivery 💪 — MissPixels (@misspixels) March 15, 2020

So not only are they risking that an infection may spread through the queue, they are intent on reducing their capacity to be able to deal with the virus if they get it. — Graham Triggs (@grahamtriggs) March 16, 2020

Question though is, how are they stocking up on munchies?