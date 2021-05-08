As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Delhi, the demand for medical supplies like oxygen concentrators has skyrocketed. This has led to malpractices like blackmarketing and hoarding.

The Delhi Police raided two popular food joints in the city's iconic Khan Market and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of Covid patients. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha Restaurant and 9 were seized from Town Hall restaurant.

BIGGEST HAUL |

419 #OxygenConcentrators seized by @DCPSouthDelhi #DelhiPolice PS Lodhi cly team from restaurant & bar Nege Ju and a south delhi farmhouse in raid on #hoarding #blackmarketing Were criminally profiteering by selling at 3 & half time rates to needy ppl. 4 arrested. pic.twitter.com/eJwDvw3fID — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 6, 2021

Khan Chacha is owned by Navneet Kalra and is one of the most frequently visited place by celebs in Delhi. It is famous for its melt-in-the mouth kebabs and other Mughlai cuisines.

People started giving bad reviews to the restaurant soon after and asked everyone to boycott the food chain.

According to the police, Kalra and his men used to import concentrators from China and were selling them at almost double the original price.

Speaking to NDTV, DCP South Atul Thakur, said:

Original price of each concentrator is between ₹16,000-22,000. But they were selling it anywhere from ₹50,000-70,000.

These reviews posted on a food delivery platform clearly indicate that people want to boycott the restaurant for scamming them in the time of crisis.