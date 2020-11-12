If there's one thing that all of us can vouch for, then it's the fact that we're literally everywhere. Be it giving the world the number '0' or holding a position in a foreign government, us desis are on a legit roll.
Even Biden has over 20 Indian-Americans constituting his review teams. Not just that, there are many other governments where Indians play key roles.
1. Anita Anand
Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Member of Parliament for Oakville in the House of Commons of Canada.
2. Navdeep Bains
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Mississauga—Malton, Canada
3. Harjit Sajjan
Minister of National Defence, Vancouver South, Canada
4. Bardish Chagger
Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Waterloo, Canada
5. Leo Varadkar
Deputy PM of Ireland
6. Rishi Sunak
Chancellor of the Exchequer Of Great Britain
7. António Costa
Prime Minister of Portugal
8. Priti Patel
Home Secretary, Britain
9. Arun Majumdar
Team lead for the Department of Energy Agency Review Team, US
10. Rahul Gupta
Team lead for the Office of National Drug Control Policy, US
11. Kiran Ahuja
Team Lead for the Office of Personnel Management, US
12. Puneet Talwar
Department of State Agency Review Team, US
13. Pav Singh
For the National Security Council and Office of Science and Technology, US
14. Arun Venkatraman
Department of Commerce and USTR, US
15. Shital Shah
Department of Education,US
16. R Ramesh
Department of Energy, US
17. Rama Zakaria
Department of Energy, US
18. Subhasri Ramanathan
Department of Homeland Security, US
19. Raj De
Department of Justice, US
20. Seema Nanda
Department of Labour, US
21. Raj Nayak
Department of Labour, US
22. Bhavya Lal
For NASA
23. Dilpreet Sidhu
National Security Council, US
24. Divya Kumaraiah
For the Office of Management and Budget, US
25. Kumar Chandran
For the Department of Agriculture, US
26. Aneesh Chopra
US Postal Service
27. Dr. Vivek Murthy
Appointed as a co-chair for Biden's COVID-19 Task Force
28. Priyanca Radhakrishnan
She holds portfolios such as Community and Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic communities, Youth. Along with that, she is also an Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment, New Zealand.
Other Indian-Americans present in Biden's review team involves Reena Aggarwal, and Satyam Khanna for the Federal Reserve, Banking and Securities Regulators Agency Review Teams, Pravina Raghavan, and Atman Trivedi for the Department of Commerce,
A few images used for representational purposes.