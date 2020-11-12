If there's one thing that all of us can vouch for, then it's the fact that we're literally everywhere. Be it giving the world the number '0' or holding a position in a foreign government, us desis are on a legit roll.

Even Biden has over 20 Indian-Americans constituting his review teams. Not just that, there are many other governments where Indians play key roles.

1. Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Member of Parliament for Oakville in the House of Commons of Canada.

2. Navdeep Bains

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Mississauga—Malton, Canada

3. Harjit Sajjan

Minister of National Defence, Vancouver South, Canada

4. Bardish Chagger

Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Waterloo, Canada

5. Leo Varadkar

Deputy PM of Ireland

6. Rishi Sunak

Chancellor of the Exchequer Of Great Britain

7. António Costa

Prime Minister of Portugal

8. Priti Patel

Home Secretary, Britain

9. Arun Majumdar

Team lead for the Department of Energy Agency Review Team, US

10. Rahul Gupta

Team lead for the Office of National Drug Control Policy, US

11. Kiran Ahuja

Team Lead for the Office of Personnel Management, US

12. Puneet Talwar

Department of State Agency Review Team, US

13. Pav Singh

For the National Security Council and Office of Science and Technology, US

14. Arun Venkatraman

Department of Commerce and USTR, US

15. Shital Shah

Department of Education,US

16. R Ramesh

Department of Energy, US

17. Rama Zakaria

Department of Energy, US

18. Subhasri Ramanathan

Department of Homeland Security, US

19. Raj De

Department of Justice, US

20. Seema Nanda

Department of Labour, US

21. Raj Nayak

Department of Labour, US

22. Bhavya Lal

For NASA

23. Dilpreet Sidhu

National Security Council, US

24. Divya Kumaraiah

For the Office of Management and Budget, US

25. Kumar Chandran

For the Department of Agriculture, US

26. Aneesh Chopra

US Postal Service

27. Dr. Vivek Murthy

Appointed as a co-chair for Biden's COVID-19 Task Force

28. Priyanca Radhakrishnan

She holds portfolios such as Community and Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic communities, Youth. Along with that, she is also an Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment, New Zealand.



Other Indian-Americans present in Biden's review team involves Reena Aggarwal, and Satyam Khanna for the Federal Reserve, Banking and Securities Regulators Agency Review Teams, Pravina Raghavan, and Atman Trivedi for the Department of Commerce,

A few images used for representational purposes.