Protesting farmers held a tractor rally in Delhi NCR as the country celebrated its 72nd Republic Day. The rally soon turned violent with clashes between farmers and police.

Reports suggest that the police also fired tear gas. Following the chaos, the union home ministry has suspended the internet in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

#FarmersProtest | Ministry of Home Affairs issues a statement temporarily suspending internet service in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri among others, till midnight #TractorMarchDelhi #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/wY44HzDyUE — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 26, 2021

Internet services snapped in some parts of Delhi-NCR in view of the prevailing law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/5rcHwb27qY — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

People across Delhi are facing internet issues and netizens are condemning the government's action.

Jio suspended internet service in East Delhi. #InternetShutdown — Mr.J 🗯️ (@thenameis_mr_j) January 26, 2021

Internet shutdown in the capital of new India? — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) January 26, 2021

Does this govt. know anything besides zapping off the internet? https://t.co/Ys79POfzfx — CIG (@chandu21) January 26, 2021

That's the best they could think to do to control the situation? https://t.co/PalZ67PZwX — Sushil K (@SKisContent) January 26, 2021

Masterstroke! Ab situation turant control me ho jayegi https://t.co/hvnPQyz9HX — गुड्डी (@i_turiya) January 26, 2021

goodbye. how will this solve anything? https://t.co/l3X8MDWCcn — apoorva⁹¹ (@whoreforlouist) January 26, 2021

Whenever and wherever there are outburst of massive protests and bubble of questions Internet Shutdown is a must . #standwithfarmerschallenge — Ghurni Bhattacharya (@GhurniB) January 26, 2021

Traffic movement remains disrupted across Delhi and internet services are expected to be shut till 11:59 PM until further orders.