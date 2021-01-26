Protesting farmers held a tractor rally in Delhi NCR as the country celebrated its 72nd Republic Day. The rally soon turned violent with clashes between farmers and police.

Reports suggest that the police also fired tear gas. Following the chaos, the union home ministry has suspended the internet in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

People across Delhi are facing internet issues and netizens are condemning the government's action.

Traffic movement remains disrupted across Delhi and internet services are expected to be shut till 11:59 PM until further orders.