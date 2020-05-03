Social distancing is the 'new normal' but, people are finding innovative ways to do things together, have some fun and let loose.
People in a neighbourhood in UK were seen performing bhangra outside their homes while maintaining social distancing.
Twitter user, Shergill posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen starting out with some basic steps of bhangra and soon others from the neighbourhood joined in. Lovely!
Mum got me dancing for the street 😂🙃 pic.twitter.com/WWK6ZOKGYP— Kidha Ju okay? (@shergillj99) April 30, 2020
Well, if that wasn't enough, Shergill also played the dhol on his mothers request to give us full desi feels.
Just like us, Twitter users were very impressed and even singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh (who was in the film, Sardaarji) retweeted the video online.
This is lit af bro— A (@Abbasshxh) April 30, 2020
it warmed my heart seeing other people of other cultures join 🥺🥺 thanks 💓— liz 🐘 (@lxzettexo) May 1, 2020
This literally made my day thank u— 👼🏻 🇩🇿🇬🇷 (@Ahdjdksl) April 30, 2020
AMAZING wow i love this i wish someone would teach a dance class on my street— rumz (@bayykid) May 1, 2020
Hahahaha that's the best thing on Twitter today. Your mum is a queen.— BibliovertAfridi(Quarantine edition) (@LadyBibliovert) May 1, 2020
Love this, wish their was more of this community spirit and cross culture happiness in the world— jas mander (@jmanderuk) May 1, 2020
I love this 🥺🥰❤️— STAYATHOME #BYECOVID-19 (@DeeDeeFlora) May 1, 2020
