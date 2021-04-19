India registered over 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While there is a shortage of hospital beds and other medical equipments, patients who are in home isolation are also struggling to fend the basic necessities for themselves like food.

Good samaritans have stepped up to offer help in whatever way they can to provide cooked meals and groceries to COVID patients in home quarantine.

Here's a list of resources that could be of help to you or someone whom you know needs food.

1. South Delhi

2. Near New Friends Colony or GK 2 in Delhi.

3. Kota

4. South-West Delhi

5. Noida Sector-18

6. Vasant Kunj, Delhi

7. East Delhi - Laxmi Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar and other nearby areas.

8. Nagpur

9. Janakpuri, Delhi

10. Bengaluru

11. Vadodara, Gujarat

12. Bengaluru - HSR Layout, Koramangala, Bellandur

13. Jaipur - Bapu Nagar

14. South Bengaluru

15. Lucknow

16. Navi Mumbai

17. Vapi, Gujarat

18. Gurgaon

19. Noida Sector 93-150

20. Aligarh, UP

21. Guwahati

22. Delhi - Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh

23. Mumbai - In and around Tardeo

24. Chandigarh

25. Oshiwara, Mumbai

26. Delhi

27. Lucknow - near Bangla Bazar and Eledeco 1

28. Delhi NCR

29. Ahmedabad

30. Indore

31. Pune

Contact WhatsApp number 9422655326 for free tiffin service.

Share the list as much as you can so that it reaches people who are in need in these trying times.

These details have been taken from the Internet. Please call them and ask for other details like the type of food and charges, before ordering.