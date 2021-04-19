India registered over 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While there is a shortage of hospital beds and other medical equipments, patients who are in home isolation are also struggling to fend the basic necessities for themselves like food.

Good samaritans have stepped up to offer help in whatever way they can to provide cooked meals and groceries to COVID patients in home quarantine.

Here's a list of resources that could be of help to you or someone whom you know needs food.

1. South Delhi

@ covid patients: If you are in south Delhi and living on your own and need food please ping me.



Nothing fancy but I will make dal chawal and sabzi for you and get it to your place.



You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon. — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) April 18, 2021

2. Near New Friends Colony or GK 2 in Delhi.

If any COVID +ve patient quarantined at home near New friends Col or Gk2 needs home cooked food delivered to them pls DM me.Have been in the situation myself &know how difficult it is to fend for yourself in this condition. — Puja Bahri (@Puja_Bahri) April 17, 2021

3. Kota

कोटा में कोविड ग्रस्त परिवारों/सदस्यों के लिए शाकाहारी भोजन उपलब्ध है। 2-3 घण्टे पहले सूचना दें।

आप मुझे DM कर सकते हैं। — प्रेरणा 💙 (@prena_) April 18, 2021

4. South-West Delhi

Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women & COVID patients who are affected by #Covid & based in South-West Delhi can call ISKCON Helpline number: 9717544444 for free food delivery. Soon it will be extended pan Delhi.



Till date @iskcon has distributed over 14 crore meals during #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/QxQqTU746Z — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) April 18, 2021

5. Noida Sector-18

Just received a message that Gurudwara in Noida sector 18 is providing meals to covid patients, who don't have anyone to cook for them

Volunteers of Gurdwara Sangat are delivering the food packets at the doorstep🙏

Needy persons may contact the Gurdwara Management on

9654714986 — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) April 17, 2021

6. Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Any #Covid patient in #VasantKunj who needs help with food or medicines or anything else, please let me know — Surbhi Gupta سربھی گپتہ (@bysurbhigupta) April 14, 2021

7. East Delhi - Laxmi Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar and other nearby areas.

And if any covid patient in East Delhi needs any help in terms of food, Ration etc, please comment below or just DM me.



East Delhi: Laxmi Nagar, pandav Nagar, mayur vihar, nirman vihar, preer vihar and other nearby areas. https://t.co/1hmmTNaGR6 — Chaitanya Singh (@chaitanyaasingh) April 14, 2021

8. Nagpur

Food delivery options for covid patients within Nagpur 🚨🚨



Hope this helps someone in need.#Nagpur #Corona #NagpurFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/iyyGxIEuy2 — Ritika Sharma (@reach_ritika) April 16, 2021

9. Janakpuri, Delhi

@ covid patients: If you are in janakpuri,Delhi and living on your own and need food please ping me.



Nothing fancy but I will make dal chawal and sabzi for you and get it to your place.



You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon.🙏🏻 — Tarun Bansal (@tarunnbansal) April 18, 2021

10. Bengaluru

Hi, if anyone need BASIC pure Veg. FOOD for home Alone corona patient in Bangalore can contact Team "MISSION CHAI". This is just a SEWA (free of cost) to only real needy patients, who are not able to prepare for themselve

9448385243, 9844096816

9740284849, 9844052762#Covid — Anuj Banka (@anujbanka43) April 17, 2021

11. Vadodara, Gujarat

#Vadodara



We are here with you in this Covid crisis.



If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period.



We are not into any name, publicity or photographs.



Please DM 🙏 — Shubhal Shah (@ShubhalShah) April 12, 2021

12. Bengaluru - HSR Layout, Koramangala, Bellandur

Know any Covid patients in HSR layout, Koramangala, Bellandur who need healthy home cooked meals?

Please DM 🙏

Saroj Didi and I are at your service. pic.twitter.com/3Bzse6KSRO — Ankit.Today (@ankitv) April 19, 2021

13. Jaipur - Bapu Nagar

@ covid patients: If you are in Bapu nagar jaipur and living on your own and need food please ping me.



Nothing fancy but will bring dal chawal and sabzi for you.



You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon. — Yoshita Bohra (@YoshitaBohra) April 18, 2021

14. South Bengaluru

South Bangalore folks that are in home quarantine (or are hospitalized) because of Covid-19 and need food to be delivered, check this out.#SouthBangalore pic.twitter.com/jAToC6Pc38 — Anantha (#DestroytheAadhaar) (@anantha) April 16, 2021

15. Lucknow

#Sos #Lucknow List of home cooked food providers and tiffin services for COVID-19 patients isolating at the homes. pic.twitter.com/Z9MCP5I7vk — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) April 16, 2021

16. Navi Mumbai

Offering pro bono service of food to covid patients, doctors,nurses etc in Navi Mumbai. Self pick up or you can arrange through swiggy genie. Please retweet for spreading this offer. Can DM for contact details. — Shobha G (@ShobhaGujar55) April 16, 2021

17. Vapi, Gujarat

18. Gurgaon

#Covid Patients and elderly: If you’re in Gurgaon living alone and need food or groceries, please dm me.

I will be able to deliver home-cooked vegetarian food. And/ or basic groceries.



Stay safe. — Veenu N. Singh (@VeenuNSingh) April 19, 2021

19. Noida Sector 93-150

I am in sector 137 Noida- for any Covid patients if they need food or medicine home delivered - please DM me. I can cover sector 93 - 150 — brijrajsingh (@brijrajsingh) April 19, 2021

20. Aligarh, UP

Covid patients: If you are in Aligarh and living on your own and need food please ping me.



Nothing fancy but I will make dal chawal and sabzi for you and get it to your place.



You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon.@Dm_Aligarh @AU_AligarhNews @AligarhDistrict — The Survivor (@SunMoon30419045) April 18, 2021

21. Guwahati

Any covid patients: If you are in Guwahati City and living on your own and need food please ping me.



Nothing fancy but I will get dal chawal and sabzi for u to your place.



You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon. — Rs2 people (@sjajo) April 18, 2021

22. Delhi - Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh

Anyone living in pitampura and shalimar bagh can get food delivered if needed for covid positive patients



Initiative by our khatu shyam mandal



Also available in rohini sector 1 to sector 29 rohini. 9310217011 9650508446@desimojito @BhanuLamba1 @seriousfunnyguy @BefittingFacts pic.twitter.com/rpxjCnps0N — samyakjain (@samyakjain23) April 18, 2021

23. Mumbai - In and around Tardeo

If anyone who is Covid positive or not in position to cook food for whatever reasons I will supply my homemade food water med etc in and around Tardeo Mumbai. DM me the details I'll be available. @indiacares_2020 @sanstocktrader @CAtLarge @dakuwithchaku



Spread it. — illogical Trader (@Shekhawat_1002) April 18, 2021

24. Chandigarh

For COVID positive families- can’t make food at home - Hotel Altius offers FREE service of packed home made type food at your doorstep in Chandigarh- WhatsApp your address and number of persons on 9915711444 - order Lunch 12 o’clock and dinner 6 pm @vpsbadnore @DgpChdPolice — MPS Chawla (@MpsChawla) April 18, 2021

25. Oshiwara, Mumbai

For Covid patients in and around Oshiwara - if you are living alone and need home cooked food please tag me here . I will send it to your place #oshiwara #covidpatients — Zara Zaki (@ZaraZakki) April 18, 2021

26. Delhi

Tripti food's is a friend's home-run business. They're now providing affordable home-cooked meals for COVID patients. Please reach out to Abhishek if this helps you or someone you know cope better with the pandemic. #Delhi #COVID19India #COVIDEmergency pic.twitter.com/XRvF4FMO4O — Sukrit (@SukritNagpal) April 18, 2021

27. Lucknow - near Bangla Bazar and Eledeco 1

If any COVID +ve patient quarantined at home near Eldeco 1 and Bangla Bazar, Lucknow needs home cooked food or medicine delivered to them pls DM me. Have been in the situation myself & know how difficult it is to fend for yourself in this condition. — Shamim Naqvi (@SyedShamimAbba1) April 18, 2021

28. Delhi NCR

29. Ahmedabad

30. Indore

31. Pune

Contact WhatsApp number 9422655326 for free tiffin service.

These people supply breakfast, lunch and dinner in #Pune. Just in case anyone needs. pic.twitter.com/bHUutwljHm — Bruhan Nadda (@AadhySanatani) April 18, 2021

Share the list as much as you can so that it reaches people who are in need in these trying times.

These details have been taken from the Internet. Please call them and ask for other details like the type of food and charges, before ordering.