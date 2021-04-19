India registered over 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While there is a shortage of hospital beds and other medical equipments, patients who are in home isolation are also struggling to fend the basic necessities for themselves like food.
Good samaritans have stepped up to offer help in whatever way they can to provide cooked meals and groceries to COVID patients in home quarantine.
Here's a list of resources that could be of help to you or someone whom you know needs food.
1. South Delhi
@ covid patients: If you are in south Delhi and living on your own and need food please ping me.— Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) April 18, 2021
Nothing fancy but I will make dal chawal and sabzi for you and get it to your place.
You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon.
2. Near New Friends Colony or GK 2 in Delhi.
3. Kota
4. South-West Delhi
Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women & COVID patients who are affected by #Covid & based in South-West Delhi can call ISKCON Helpline number: 9717544444 for free food delivery. Soon it will be extended pan Delhi.— Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) April 18, 2021
Till date @iskcon has distributed over 14 crore meals during #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/QxQqTU746Z
5. Noida Sector-18
Just received a message that Gurudwara in Noida sector 18 is providing meals to covid patients, who don't have anyone to cook for them— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) April 17, 2021
Volunteers of Gurdwara Sangat are delivering the food packets at the doorstep🙏
Needy persons may contact the Gurdwara Management on
9654714986
6. Vasant Kunj, Delhi
Any #Covid patient in #VasantKunj who needs help with food or medicines or anything else, please let me know— Surbhi Gupta سربھی گپتہ (@bysurbhigupta) April 14, 2021
7. East Delhi - Laxmi Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar and other nearby areas.
And if any covid patient in East Delhi needs any help in terms of food, Ration etc, please comment below or just DM me.— Chaitanya Singh (@chaitanyaasingh) April 14, 2021
East Delhi: Laxmi Nagar, pandav Nagar, mayur vihar, nirman vihar, preer vihar and other nearby areas. https://t.co/1hmmTNaGR6
8. Nagpur
Food delivery options for covid patients within Nagpur 🚨🚨— Ritika Sharma (@reach_ritika) April 16, 2021
Hope this helps someone in need.#Nagpur #Corona #NagpurFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/iyyGxIEuy2
9. Janakpuri, Delhi
@ covid patients: If you are in janakpuri,Delhi and living on your own and need food please ping me.— Tarun Bansal (@tarunnbansal) April 18, 2021
Nothing fancy but I will make dal chawal and sabzi for you and get it to your place.
You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon.🙏🏻
10. Bengaluru
Hi, if anyone need BASIC pure Veg. FOOD for home Alone corona patient in Bangalore can contact Team "MISSION CHAI". This is just a SEWA (free of cost) to only real needy patients, who are not able to prepare for themselve— Anuj Banka (@anujbanka43) April 17, 2021
9448385243, 9844096816
9740284849, 9844052762#Covid
11. Vadodara, Gujarat
#Vadodara— Shubhal Shah (@ShubhalShah) April 12, 2021
We are here with you in this Covid crisis.
If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period.
We are not into any name, publicity or photographs.
Please DM 🙏
12. Bengaluru - HSR Layout, Koramangala, Bellandur
Know any Covid patients in HSR layout, Koramangala, Bellandur who need healthy home cooked meals?— Ankit.Today (@ankitv) April 19, 2021
Please DM 🙏
Saroj Didi and I are at your service. pic.twitter.com/3Bzse6KSRO
13. Jaipur - Bapu Nagar
@ covid patients: If you are in Bapu nagar jaipur and living on your own and need food please ping me.— Yoshita Bohra (@YoshitaBohra) April 18, 2021
Nothing fancy but will bring dal chawal and sabzi for you.
You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon.
14. South Bengaluru
South Bangalore folks that are in home quarantine (or are hospitalized) because of Covid-19 and need food to be delivered, check this out.#SouthBangalore pic.twitter.com/jAToC6Pc38— Anantha (#DestroytheAadhaar) (@anantha) April 16, 2021
15. Lucknow
#Sos #Lucknow List of home cooked food providers and tiffin services for COVID-19 patients isolating at the homes. pic.twitter.com/Z9MCP5I7vk— Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) April 16, 2021
16. Navi Mumbai
Offering pro bono service of food to covid patients, doctors,nurses etc in Navi Mumbai. Self pick up or you can arrange through swiggy genie. Please retweet for spreading this offer. Can DM for contact details.— Shobha G (@ShobhaGujar55) April 16, 2021
17. Vapi, Gujarat
#Vapi#Gujarat#CovidHelp— Shubhal Shah (@ShubhalShah) April 19, 2021
Any Covid patients food delivery in Vapi, please let me know@notbeingharsh @indiacares_2020
18. Gurgaon
#Covid Patients and elderly: If you’re in Gurgaon living alone and need food or groceries, please dm me.— Veenu N. Singh (@VeenuNSingh) April 19, 2021
I will be able to deliver home-cooked vegetarian food. And/ or basic groceries.
Stay safe.
19. Noida Sector 93-150
I am in sector 137 Noida- for any Covid patients if they need food or medicine home delivered - please DM me. I can cover sector 93 - 150— brijrajsingh (@brijrajsingh) April 19, 2021
20. Aligarh, UP
Covid patients: If you are in Aligarh and living on your own and need food please ping me.— The Survivor (@SunMoon30419045) April 18, 2021
Nothing fancy but I will make dal chawal and sabzi for you and get it to your place.
You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon.@Dm_Aligarh @AU_AligarhNews @AligarhDistrict
21. Guwahati
Any covid patients: If you are in Guwahati City and living on your own and need food please ping me.— Rs2 people (@sjajo) April 18, 2021
Nothing fancy but I will get dal chawal and sabzi for u to your place.
You just take rest, quarantine and get well soon.
22. Delhi - Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh
Anyone living in pitampura and shalimar bagh can get food delivered if needed for covid positive patients— samyakjain (@samyakjain23) April 18, 2021
Initiative by our khatu shyam mandal
Also available in rohini sector 1 to sector 29 rohini. 9310217011 9650508446@desimojito @BhanuLamba1 @seriousfunnyguy @BefittingFacts pic.twitter.com/rpxjCnps0N
23. Mumbai - In and around Tardeo
24. Chandigarh
For COVID positive families- can’t make food at home - Hotel Altius offers FREE service of packed home made type food at your doorstep in Chandigarh- WhatsApp your address and number of persons on 9915711444 - order Lunch 12 o’clock and dinner 6 pm @vpsbadnore @DgpChdPolice— MPS Chawla (@MpsChawla) April 18, 2021
25. Oshiwara, Mumbai
For Covid patients in and around Oshiwara - if you are living alone and need home cooked food please tag me here . I will send it to your place #oshiwara #covidpatients— Zara Zaki (@ZaraZakki) April 18, 2021
26. Delhi
Tripti food's is a friend's home-run business. They're now providing affordable home-cooked meals for COVID patients. Please reach out to Abhishek if this helps you or someone you know cope better with the pandemic. #Delhi #COVID19India #COVIDEmergency pic.twitter.com/XRvF4FMO4O— Sukrit (@SukritNagpal) April 18, 2021
27. Lucknow - near Bangla Bazar and Eledeco 1
If any COVID +ve patient quarantined at home near Eldeco 1 and Bangla Bazar, Lucknow needs home cooked food or medicine delivered to them pls DM me. Have been in the situation myself & know how difficult it is to fend for yourself in this condition.— Shamim Naqvi (@SyedShamimAbba1) April 18, 2021
28. Delhi NCR
#Food options for patients in and around #DelhiNCR. This one is for #Gurgaon, #Faridabad and #Rohini pic.twitter.com/xycOBz2A2w— Wear double mask | Tag for COVID help (@DayaDarwazaTodo) April 18, 2021
Verified contact for providing food for Covid patients, families and Covid warriors. #covidhelp #delhi @GayatriiM @rach_aha @PBnrg @ShutterCrazy @AskThePankazzzz @aroohli @AdvanceDexter pic.twitter.com/yTcvoNnmur— Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) April 18, 2021
29. Ahmedabad
30. Indore
31. Pune
Contact WhatsApp number 9422655326 for free tiffin service.
These people supply breakfast, lunch and dinner in #Pune. Just in case anyone needs. pic.twitter.com/bHUutwljHm— Bruhan Nadda (@AadhySanatani) April 18, 2021
Share the list as much as you can so that it reaches people who are in need in these trying times.
These details have been taken from the Internet. Please call them and ask for other details like the type of food and charges, before ordering.