California is burning again. The smoke and ash from the wildfires that have become more frequent than ever, have now been carried by the winds making San Francisco look like a post-apocalyptic world.

Many others have been sharing pictures and videos of the city throughout the day.

Many others have been sharing pictures and videos of the city throughout the day.

Yo #SanFrancisco out here lookin like “Blade Runner 2049” Dayum. pic.twitter.com/31bXoObFhC — Tony Baker (@TonyBakercomedy) September 10, 2020

Photo Today at 1pm taken from Billy Goat Hill - above #NoeValley - #SanFrancisco - CA. pic.twitter.com/QdbUvijwhP — Nabil Khatib (@nabil_recruiter) September 10, 2020

Blade Runner 2049

San Francisco 2020



Be safe friends....#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/5dC8aIFL2E — StarWarsinClass (@StarWarsinClass) September 10, 2020

People across the Bay Area have woken to a surreal scene: smoke from wildland fires across the state have blown in, painting the sky shades of orange. Salesforce Tower is barely visible and the Coca-Cola sign still shines bright as the sun tries to pierce through.#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/mHzdkszxLX — Jungho Kim / 김정호 (@jkimphoto) September 9, 2020

Only static over the radio.



The same as it had been the last ten days. I knew there would be nothing else. I gathered what last provisions I had, donned my gas mask, and set out into the city to find survivors. Find them...before *they* find us...#apocalypse2020 #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/ccwxMsmri2 — Maria Shen (@MariaShen) September 9, 2020

I had to get my nice DSLR, because my phone was refusing to capture how intense this all really was. These pictures were only cropped, and not edited. It still doesn't capture how creepy it is out here in #sanfrancisco right now. pic.twitter.com/Nsqy0t2sXY — Karla Ortiz 🔜LightBox Expo Online (@kortizart) September 9, 2020

#2020 woke up and said, "For shits and giggles, I want to make it Mars on Earth day." #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/vThfWRJyyx — Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) September 10, 2020

This is scary and this is exactly why we need to make stronger climate change legislations and quick.