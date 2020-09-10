California is burning again. The smoke and ash from the wildfires that have become more frequent than ever, have now been carried by the winds making San Francisco look like a post-apocalyptic world.
Many others have been sharing pictures and videos of the city throughout the day.
Many others have been sharing pictures and videos of the city throughout the day.
Golden Gate Bridge, #SanFrancisco.#CaliforniaFires #apocalypse2020pic.twitter.com/FYBQiu90XU— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) September 9, 2020
Yo #SanFrancisco out here lookin like “Blade Runner 2049” Dayum. pic.twitter.com/31bXoObFhC— Tony Baker (@TonyBakercomedy) September 10, 2020
Landing @flySFO at 2:20 pm #SanFrancisco #CaliforniaFires taking effect, be safe 😷 pic.twitter.com/8j6UXrT5tY— You (@Drecamera) September 10, 2020
Photo Today at 1pm taken from Billy Goat Hill - above #NoeValley - #SanFrancisco - CA. pic.twitter.com/QdbUvijwhP— Nabil Khatib (@nabil_recruiter) September 10, 2020
On a serious note about #ClimateChange This was #SanFrancisco at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/M1VPUGyABb— Tommy Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) September 10, 2020
Blade Runner 2049— StarWarsinClass (@StarWarsinClass) September 10, 2020
San Francisco 2020
Be safe friends....#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/5dC8aIFL2E
People across the Bay Area have woken to a surreal scene: smoke from wildland fires across the state have blown in, painting the sky shades of orange. Salesforce Tower is barely visible and the Coca-Cola sign still shines bright as the sun tries to pierce through.#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/mHzdkszxLX— Jungho Kim / 김정호 (@jkimphoto) September 9, 2020
Only static over the radio.— Maria Shen (@MariaShen) September 9, 2020
The same as it had been the last ten days. I knew there would be nothing else. I gathered what last provisions I had, donned my gas mask, and set out into the city to find survivors. Find them...before *they* find us...#apocalypse2020 #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/ccwxMsmri2
SF today is really feeling like mars... #SanFrancisco #fires #ash #orangesky pic.twitter.com/7E2g19kmDW— Eric Volpert (@ericvolp) September 9, 2020
I had to get my nice DSLR, because my phone was refusing to capture how intense this all really was. These pictures were only cropped, and not edited. It still doesn't capture how creepy it is out here in #sanfrancisco right now. pic.twitter.com/Nsqy0t2sXY— Karla Ortiz 🔜LightBox Expo Online (@kortizart) September 9, 2020
#2020 woke up and said, "For shits and giggles, I want to make it Mars on Earth day." #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/vThfWRJyyx— Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) September 10, 2020
Mad Max: Baker Beach Edition. Deeply orange and apocalyptic. #SanFrancisco @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/7wHttVQcTO— Tim Casey-Clyde (@TimCaseyClyde) September 9, 2020
I couldn’t have timed this better. 😔 #ClimateChange #CaliforniaFires #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/wZo3QT0zMI— Eric Kerr (@_erickerr) September 9, 2020
This is scary and this is exactly why we need to make stronger climate change legislations and quick.