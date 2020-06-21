People across India have taken to social media to share photos of the spectacular solar eclipse that started at around 9:58 AM today (21st June 2020). The eclipse will be visible till 2:29 PM. 

While people living in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand were lucky enough to see the dramatic "ring of fire" in the sky, others were able to see a partial solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan.

Take a look at the solar eclipse from different parts of India. 

This is the first solar eclipse of the year 2020. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the moon comes in between Earth and the sun, and the moon casts a shadow over the Earth.