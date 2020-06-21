People across India have taken to social media to share photos of the spectacular solar eclipse that started at around 9:58 AM today (21st June 2020). The eclipse will be visible till 2:29 PM.
While people living in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand were lucky enough to see the dramatic "ring of fire" in the sky, others were able to see a partial solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan.
Take a look at the solar eclipse from different parts of India.
#SolarEclipse2020 in Bijnor, UP, India at 11:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/c2pNRlbOIA— Kamal B. (@bishtk435) June 21, 2020
#SolarEclipse2020— Rahul Maurya (@iamRahul9504) June 21, 2020
Varanasi India. pic.twitter.com/X3ipr9adRQ
#SolarEclipse2020 #सूर्यग्रहण #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/xLaKsrDVJZ— Manogya Loiwal (@manogyaloiwal) June 21, 2020
Solar eclipse time 10:12 am from Kutch Gujarat, india #SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/76IjMctYgn— Priyesh Joisar (@JoisarPriyesh) June 21, 2020
I have taken picture of #solareclipse from India 🇮🇳. #YogaForAll #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/aO1XZ1nLCc— BHUPENDER SAINI (@iambhupee) June 21, 2020
Amazing #angelwings with an #arrow clicked today morning before the #SolarEclipse2020#noedititing #mobile #photography #India #Happy #YogaDay#love #Nature #Sun #Beauty #naturelovers #beautiful pic.twitter.com/PzR0M8ZHEC— Gaurav (@aakashzod) June 21, 2020
#SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse #Eclipse2020 #EclipseSolar #Mumbai #India pic.twitter.com/n5hv2ZufgR— FoxBat (@FoxBat_IND) June 21, 2020
Waiting for ring of fire#SolarEclipse2020 #india pic.twitter.com/0o3bNVdaD7— ⚠️ (@KhapraNikhil) June 21, 2020
#SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse #sun— Harshavardhan Deshmukh (@harsh_0907) June 21, 2020
From #NavePargaon #नवेपारगाव
Dist.- #kolhapur #कोल्हापूर
State- #Maharashtra #महाराष्ट्र
Country- #India #भारत@isro @bbcnewsmarathi @News18lokmat @LoksattaLive @BBCBreaking @NASA pic.twitter.com/eZJsq8O5Ku
#SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Delhi— NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2020
(📸 credit: ANI) pic.twitter.com/7bDUHnKtux
Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur.— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) June 21, 2020
(Photos: ANI)
Read more 👉https://t.co/H5sK7uyzWu pic.twitter.com/5pkAopQbYA
Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/5tvnfr7O7G
Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
#SolarEclipse2020 as seen from different parts of India— NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2020
(📸 credit: ANI) pic.twitter.com/Xh45mXd28v
This is the first solar eclipse of the year 2020. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the moon comes in between Earth and the sun, and the moon casts a shadow over the Earth.