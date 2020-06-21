People across India have taken to social media to share photos of the spectacular solar eclipse that started at around 9:58 AM today (21st June 2020). The eclipse will be visible till 2:29 PM.

While people living in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand were lucky enough to see the dramatic "ring of fire" in the sky, others were able to see a partial solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan.

Take a look at the solar eclipse from different parts of India.

#SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Delhi



Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur.



Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020



The solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/5tvnfr7O7G — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.



#SolarEclipse2020 as seen from different parts of India



This is the first solar eclipse of the year 2020. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the moon comes in between Earth and the sun, and the moon casts a shadow over the Earth.