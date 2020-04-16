Several instances of animals reclaiming the land and the sea while us humans are confined to our homes are doing the rounds on the internet. Another such instance has come to light in aamchi Mumbai.



Recently, pink flamingos flooded the water body near Navi Mumbai and put up quite a show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul.

Mysterious ways of Nature?



Mumbai backwaters, as seen from Seawoods Complex in Nerul.

Every year 100s of pink flamingos migrate to this spot.

But this year, numbers are truly spectacular.

It’s mystery, sitting 1000s of miles away, how did flamingos come to know about the change? pic.twitter.com/SZiVSH49j0 — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) April 16, 2020

The video shows how these pink feathered creatures have migrated to this lake in huge numbers due to a decrease in human activity.

@sardesairajdeep the snaps of the Flamingo 🦩 as you have shared the video which is Navi Mumbai Palm Beach Road Wetlands. Hope you will contribute with your channel @CNNnews18 to be able to save this piece of nature.Since you posted it as Goa request you to correct it@sunnyagro pic.twitter.com/Dp0thaUnv0 — Lt Col Monish Ahuja (@Monish_Ahuja) April 13, 2020

Netizens are also appreciating this nice surprise.

Treat to the eyes — мєєиαкѕнι (@Meenakshiiik) April 13, 2020

Awesome😍😍😍😍 — Dilpreet singh kohli (@Dilpree98945330) April 14, 2020

Nature is almighty — Balbir singh (@Balbirs30809149) April 16, 2020

Beautiful — Deepti Sutaria (@DVSutaria) April 16, 2020

Wow! Wherever this is! ❤️ — Sonali Mujumdar (@sona_en_inde) April 13, 2020

Mother nature can breathe again during this lockdown.