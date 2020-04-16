Several instances of animals reclaiming the land and the sea while us humans are confined to our homes are doing the rounds on the internet. Another such instance has come to light in aamchi Mumbai.
Recently, pink flamingos flooded the water body near Navi Mumbai and put up quite a show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul.
The video shows how these pink feathered creatures have migrated to this lake in huge numbers due to a decrease in human activity.
Netizens are also appreciating this nice surprise.
Mother nature can breathe again during this lockdown.