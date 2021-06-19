No one likes being the butt of a joke but you can't really help when people around you have assumed that they will troll you, no matter what. For Indians, it's more of a herd mentality.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a condolence message for the legend, Milkha Singh.

Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.



My condolences to his family and friends.



India remembers her #FlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/dE70KmiQJz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2021

While I don't know who started first, people didn't really read the entire tweet and started trolling him for a grammar mistake.

Netizens were quick to troll him and pointed out that it should be 'India remembers him #FlyingSikh' and not 'India remembers her #FlyingSikh'.

Her🙄 — Ashish Kumar 🇮🇳 (@ashishkumardude) June 19, 2021

Shri. Milkha singh ji were him not her, atleast tweets accordingly. — Shashi_Kr_Mahajan (@s_k_m_jammu) June 19, 2021

Best example of gender neutrality @RahulGandhi . In her/his eyes all men women are equal, address them his or her, has got no importance. Only a true leader in me can understand a true leader in him/her. People will say he is pappu, but she is not. Now I'm confused. — CA Vikas somani (@Cavikasrsomani) June 19, 2021

"India remembers her"



Raat Ke Nashe Ka Asar pic.twitter.com/FQX5buUloU — Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) June 19, 2021

India remembers *him # FlyingSikh



Kbhi to Kuch Sahi bol Diya karo — Shilpi Shrivastava 🇮🇳 (@itsShilpiS) June 19, 2021

Abe Pappu thodi padhai bhi kar leta to tujhe His ar Her me difference pata chal jata. — Rajnish gupta (@TrajnishGupta) June 19, 2021

Now this man has changed the gender of swargiya Milkha Singh ji ..

No wonder india calls this man pappu.... https://t.co/RXw7Q2U6tV — intruder snazzy (@IntruderSnazzy) June 19, 2021

There were a few people who realised that the sentence was gramatically correct.

Everyone who thinks "her" is wrong & it should be him... You all should take admission in Lower kg class ASAP. 😊🙏 — Sanjoy Roy (@sanjoyr03) June 19, 2021

Whats app university aspirants and pass out candidates exposing themselves in reply section. https://t.co/QnH9yyihNT — Dᴀмoɴ (@Nidavellir____) June 19, 2021

the amount of dumbshits in the replies who don’t get this.. https://t.co/NXbLpNnA1W — sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) June 19, 2021

I can't stop looking at the replies man. Truly a dusted country. https://t.co/VIVa7wqBon — Moscow Chikna (@axe_of_thor) June 19, 2021

India remembers her #FlyingSikh is actually correct.. India (Dharthi) represents as femine gender.. https://t.co/hOme5s8z10 — इmranS (@emranINC) June 19, 2021

People are trolling him for using correct grammar? They really do need to chill out.

“Her” is used for India here. https://t.co/fxamfBLzyx — kay (@kaykarleh) June 19, 2021

Poor Rahul Gandhi. He is being trolled despite using the right grammar.