No one likes being the butt of a joke but you can't really help when people around you have assumed that they will troll you, no matter what. For Indians, it's more of a herd mentality.
Recently, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a condolence message for the legend, Milkha Singh.
Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2021
My condolences to his family and friends.
India remembers her #FlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/dE70KmiQJz
While I don't know who started first, people didn't really read the entire tweet and started trolling him for a grammar mistake.
Netizens were quick to troll him and pointed out that it should be 'India remembers him #FlyingSikh' and not 'India remembers her #FlyingSikh'.
Her🙄— Ashish Kumar 🇮🇳 (@ashishkumardude) June 19, 2021
जरूर शशि थरूर ने इंग्लिश पढ़ाई है इस पप्पू को.— 🕉️ curious Lalit 🇮🇳 (@lalitksharma) June 19, 2021
मिल्खा सिंह जी को महिला बना दिया pic.twitter.com/YByw5Yga4d
Best example of gender neutrality @RahulGandhi . In her/his eyes all men women are equal, address them his or her, has got no importance. Only a true leader in me can understand a true leader in him/her. People will say he is pappu, but she is not. Now I'm confused.— CA Vikas somani (@Cavikasrsomani) June 19, 2021
"India remembers her"— Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) June 19, 2021
Raat Ke Nashe Ka Asar pic.twitter.com/FQX5buUloU
India remembers *him # FlyingSikh— Shilpi Shrivastava 🇮🇳 (@itsShilpiS) June 19, 2021
Abe Pappu thodi padhai bhi kar leta to tujhe His ar Her me difference pata chal jata.— Rajnish gupta (@TrajnishGupta) June 19, 2021
Her???— आशुतोष पाराशर 🍁..🍂 (@ASHUTOSH0717) June 19, 2021
Now this man has changed the gender of swargiya Milkha Singh ji ..— intruder snazzy (@IntruderSnazzy) June 19, 2021
No wonder india calls this man pappu.... https://t.co/RXw7Q2U6tV
There were a few people who realised that the sentence was gramatically correct.
Everyone who thinks "her" is wrong & it should be him... You all should take admission in Lower kg class ASAP. 😊🙏— Sanjoy Roy (@sanjoyr03) June 19, 2021
the amount of dumbshits in the replies who don’t get this.. https://t.co/NXbLpNnA1W— sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) June 19, 2021
India remembers her #FlyingSikh is actually correct.. India (Dharthi) represents as femine gender.. https://t.co/hOme5s8z10— इmranS (@emranINC) June 19, 2021
People are trolling him for using correct grammar? They really do need to chill out.— kay (@kaykarleh) June 19, 2021
“Her” is used for India here. https://t.co/fxamfBLzyx
Poor Rahul Gandhi. He is being trolled despite using the right grammar.