No one likes being the butt of a joke but you can't really help when people around you have assumed that they will troll you, no matter what. For Indians, it's more of a herd mentality.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a condolence message for the legend, Milkha Singh.

While I don't know who started first, people didn't really read the entire tweet and started trolling him for a grammar mistake.

Netizens were quick to troll him and pointed out that it should be 'India remembers him #FlyingSikh' and not 'India remembers her #FlyingSikh'.

There were a few people who realised that the sentence was gramatically correct.

Poor Rahul Gandhi. He is being trolled despite using the right grammar.