India has recorded a total of 2,032 positive COVID-19 cases. People from across the world are falling victim to this contagious diseases. They're suffering, some in isolation all alone.

And yet, these are the people being made to feel like criminals instead of being treated like patients.

Apart from the blatant racism and discrimination the country has been showing against north easterners, their behaviour towards those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is also appalling.

Delhi's first COVID-19 patient, who was cured late last month spoke about how his picture and phone number were circulated on social media. He received threatening calls, where people abused him and his family for spreading the virus.

I started receiving phone calls and hate messages from unknown numbers while I was admitted in the hospital. I was made into a criminal. I was made to feel as if I went to Italy solely for the purpose of contracting this illness.

- the 45-year-old patient told News18

To single out a person, when the family and the patient are both suffering, seems rather unfair. In a time when they require our empathy and strength, we in turn are giving them discrimination.

On one hand, we're donating funds to help those who are affected by COVID-19. On the other, we are ready to reject anyone who is placed under home quarantine and may or may not be positive.

Just the possibility of someone testing positive is enough for people to isolate their family members and ask them to empty out their houses. Many have complained that the quarantine sticker outside their house is the reason why they were refused groceries.

#FlyAI : We would like to appeal to all,particularly the law enforcement agencies,to ensure that AirIndia crew are treated with respect and freedom that every citizen deserves, especially those who have been discharging their duties in selfless manner for return of fellow Indians pic.twitter.com/Uthlk57jG3 — Air India (@airindiain) March 22, 2020

As was the case with the doctors in New Delhi who were being asked to leave by their landlord. Or the staff of airlines that were saving people from infected countries and were ostracised and excluded by their neighbours.

Have some humanity people .. Listen to Amrita..crew with @IndiGo6E ,she is broken from being discriminated,for wht?? For doing her duty ?When she is gone for her job, her mother is even refused groceries in her society.

This is highly unacceptable #COVIDIOTS #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/3p3EhYto1j — Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) March 24, 2020

Everyone is scared and wants to be safe, but we need to remember that we are all against this disease together. It is us VS the disease and not the patients who have tested positive.

