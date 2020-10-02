Most of us know the prominent names among world's richest people, like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Mukesh Ambani. But we do not generally hear of other billionaires who feature on the rich people's list.

Here, we bring to you a list of lesser-known billionaires from across the world, whose net worth is more than that of Gautam Adani. Yeah, because Mukesh Ambani is way too rich to make comparisons.

1. Shiv Nadar

Net Worth: $20.5 billion

Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Shiv Nadar is the founder and chairman of IT giant, HCL Technologies Limited, and the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

2. Steve Ballmer

Net Worth: $71.8 billion

Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve led the company from 2000 to 2014. After retiring from Microsoft, he bought the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion.

3. Zhong Shanshan

Net Worth: $53.1 billion

Zhong is the Chairman of Nongfu Spring, a bottled water company in Hong Kong. Recently, he was named Asia’s second richest man after Mukesh Ambani. He also overtook Jack Ma to becomes China's wealthiest person.

4. Alain Wertheimer

Net Worth: $24.6 billion

A French businessman, Alain owns Chanel, a French luxury brand along with his brother, Gerard.

5. Lei Jun

Net Worth: $19.1 billion

Lei Jun is the co-founder and chairman of Xiaomi, one of the world's most popular smartphone brands.

6. Jim Simons

Net Worth: $23.5 billion

Simons used to chair the Math department at Stony Brook University and was a codebreaker for the U.S. during the Vietnam War. He founded Renaissance Technologies, an esteemed quantitative trading hedge fund firm that manages about $80 billion, in 1982 after retirement.

7. Susanne Klatten

Net Worth: $23.7 billion

An economist by profession, Susanne Klatten owns 19.2% shares in BMW. She is now the richest woman in Germany.

8. Giovanni Ferrero

Net Worth: $26.6 billion

Giovanni Ferrero is executive chairman of Ferrero SpA, commonly known as the Ferrero Group. The company is well known for its Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread, Kinder chocolates and Tic Tac mints.

9. Dietrich Mateschitz

Net Worth: $27.2 billion

Dietrich Mateschitz co-founded the energy drink brand Red Bull in 1987 with Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya. Mateschitz has a stake in two racing teams worth more than $350 million, Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso.

10. Jacqueline Mars

Net Worth: $28.9 billion

Jacqueline Mars is the heir of confectionery manufacturer Mars. It is apparently the world's largest candy maker and was founded in early 1900 by the Mars family in the US.

11. Sheldon Adelson

Net Worth: $30.7 billion

Sheldon is the CEO and chairman of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, world’s largest casino operator. He owns more than half of the $14 billion gambling empire, which has casinos in Las Vegas, Singapore and Macao, China.

12. Tadashi Yanai & family

Net Worth: $31.6 billion

Yanai built and runs Tokyo-listed retail clothing empire Fast Retailing, the parent company of the Uniqlo chain. He is the richest person in Japan and owns 2 golf courses in Hawaii.

13. He Xiangjian

Net Worth: $30.4 billion

Xiangjian is the Co-founder of Midea, one of China's largest home appliance makers.

14. Takemitsu Takizaki

Net Worth: $26.8 billion

Takemitsu Takizaki is the founder of Keyence, a supplier of sensors and electronic components for factory automation systems.

15. Amancio Ortega

Net Worth: $66.3 billion

Amancio Ortega is a Spanish businessman. He founded the Inditex fashion group, best known for its chain of Zara clothing and accessories stores.

All figures sourced from Forbes and Bloomberg.