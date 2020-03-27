Since coronavirus has hit India, the one thing that people have been reminded of is Social Distancing. Considering that Covid-19 spreads through person to person contact the idea of social distancing and quarantine becomes all the more important for people who have been infected with virus.

Despite announcing a complete lockdown there have been people who just don't get it. These are the people who over a period of time have been jeopardising other people's safety by being a part of large gatherings.

1. Yogi Adiyanath

Seems like the UP Chief Minister didn’t quite understand the meaning of social distancing and avoiding the large gatherings. Despite the PM announcing the 21 day lockdown, Yogi Adityanath travelled to Ayodhya and participated in an early morning ritual to shift the idol of Lord Ram. With conducting this ritual he announced the start of the first phase of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. At least 20 people had attended the ritual. Senior government officials including Ayodhya's district magistrate and the police chief were gathered for the rituals. It was soon after this ritual that the CM realised the importance of the lockdown and urged people to practise the same.

2. Kanika Kapoor

How can we forget the most recent case of the well-known bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who made at least seven politicians including Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien to self-quarantine. The reports say that Kanika Kapoor, who had returned from London, ideally should have quarantined herself but instead attended three parties coming in contact with close to 400 people. If we closely look at the chain of contact, this incident almost infected the President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind.

3. A 47-year old businessman and social activist in Kerala

Similarly, a 47-year old ‘businessman and social activist’ in Kerala, who was aware of being infected risked almost half the town (well, not literally) by attending three weddings, one funeral and a cradle ceremony. Not just that he also visited a nursing home and played football matches with kids risking them all. Almost 1,400 people in Kasaragod and Kannur came in contact with him.

4. The woman who ran off to her parents in Agra

Remember the woman who got infected with Coronavirus in Italy and escaped from Bengaluru quarantine to hide at her parent's place in Agra? The medical team had to take all the nine family members to the district hospital for screening. The incident not only created panic amongst the people in Agra but people also became suspicious of travelling in trains. The medical team literally had to take help of the security personnels to drag her out of her house as her family members didn’t disclose her being in the home.

5. The sword-waving Godwoman in UP

Yesterday morning, the self-professed "god-woman", Maa Aadi Shakti, created a big scene for about an hour and literally took out a sword to shoo away two truck-loads of police. Despite the strict orders from the government, the godwoman held a big religious gathering on the very first day of the gathering and simply refused to end it. It took a mild lathi-charge to finally remove the "devotees". Risking the lives of close to 100 people who’d gathered for the ritual.

Self styled #Hindu God woman pointing sword & daring cops who were trying to disperse a gathering violating nationwide #COVID-19 lockdown guidelines in #UttarPradesh State’s Deoria district. Police used mild force to overpower the mob. pic.twitter.com/8nlL3nSPor — ▪️Adam▪️ (@Adamiington) March 25, 2020

With all these people present in our country, god help us stop the deadly Coronavirus.