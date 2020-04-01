The atmosphere these days is definitely very tense and infused with fear. But is this temporary or will this pandemic leave a permanent scar on all our lives? I reached out to a few people and asked what their fears would be once coronavirus ends and when things get back to “normal”. Here’s what they had to say.

1. Getting on a weighing scale

Considering that all I’ve done during this lockdown is eat, sleep, watch netflix and repeat, by the end of it I would definitely put on a lot of weight. So I just fear seeing what that number would be a few months down the line

2. When the next pandemic would come

As we all have heard that this isn’t the last time we’ll be hit by something like this. So all I fear is how soon the next pandemic would come.

3. Being distant from parents

I haven’t met my parents in over 4 months because I’m studying in Delhi but they are somewhere else. Because of the situation, I don’t know when I’ll be able to see them next. I fear that once this gets over, I’ll become very distant from them and wouldn’t know how to make up for all the lost time.

4. Losing hope

Since we have zero clue about life post this crisis, I fear losing any kind of hope for it to go away completely. I wonder if there will ever be something to look forward to or work towards.

5. Not being able to travel

I am someone who enjoys travelling and needs to go somewhere at least once in two months. Now I’m not sure for how long this will continue and if I will even be safe travelling anywhere for the foreseeable future.

6. Becoming lazy

Yep, this is a genuine fear. My productivity has been dipping really fast and if I get used to this way of functioning, I’m worried about what will happen to my productivity when I’ll have to go back to an office and work at double the speed.