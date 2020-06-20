We have all been stuck at our homes for what feels like eternity and travelling has become a dream that isn't going to be realised any time soon.

Which means that when it does, you can make it big.

And it doesn't get bigger than this oceanfront, geothermal retreat 'Sky Lagoon' which will open in Kársnes Harbor, Iceland in 2021.

Of course you need a huge budget for this, but imagine swimming around here.

And imagine having drinks at a swim-up bar somewhere here. At this point drinks anywhere outside will do, but if I have a choice, I'd have them under the Northern Lights (one can have desires).

Set against the uninterrupted view of the Atlantic Ocean, the aim of the project is to 'enable guests to connect with mind, body and spirit through the radiant powers of geothermal waters while taking in such impressive ocean views'.

My 'mind, body and spirit' are squealing just at the thought of this.

You can get a great view of sunrise and sunset in the lagoon, which is inspired by the Icelandic culture and is an oasis within the city.

This. This is heaven and we all deserve it after the trauma 2020 has been. Being able to afford it, is a separate issue.



