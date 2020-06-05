A 2-month pregnant wild elephant recently died allegedly after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers.

The incident caused a lot of outrage on social media with people demanding justice for the dead elephant and her unborn calf.

Following this, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, promised investigation in the case.

An investigation is underway, focusing on three suspects. The police and forest departments will jointly investigate the incident. The district police chief and the district forest officer visited the site today. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 4, 2020

According to latest reports, one person has been arrested allegedly for being involved in the killing.

The reports also suggest that the arrested man, P Wilson, works at an estate. He has reportedly told interrogators that he along with another man set up a snare of fruit filled with crackers to scare wild boars, which often destroyed their farms.

The state forest minister also informed the media that more arrests in the case will be done by evening.