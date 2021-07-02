Trigger warning- The visuals may be disturbing - The following article contains graphic content that may be disturbing to the readers. Discretion is advised.



A heart-wrenching incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram, where a dog was beaten to death by two juveniles and a youth at Adimalathura. This animal cruelty enraged the internet when Christuraj, one of the dog owners, shared the brutality on Facebook.

Following the routine, Bruno went to the beach on Monday and never returned. Later, the poor dog was seen tied by its neck to the hook of a boat’s fishing bait, being tortured by three juveniles and a youth.

According to a report in Time of India- Inspector G. Ramesh who is the station officer of the Vizhinjam police station said the police has registered the case invoking relevant sections pertaining to cruelty to animals. However, the accused are not in custody yet as all of them are under 18 years old.

Sony told Times of India "He had been with us for eight years. Our kids played with him and, he would eat from all our house. He was family to us. It was recently, that he started going to the beach. Usually, he goes and returns by noon".

After the incident took place, the three kids had the audacity to visit the owners' house and threaten them with the same iron road. Sunil (20), Silvester(22), and 17 years old ones are the culprits.

This inhumanity has to stop right away!