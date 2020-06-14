The Indian economy, under major duress even before the pandemic hit, has for the recent past been in quite a disastrous state. Now, there's worse news, albeit one that we've almost gotten used to. Petrol prices have been hiked for the 8th day in a row by the government - petrol by a record 62 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise.

Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by a record 62 paise per litre and that of diesel by 64 paise as oil companies for the eighth day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with cost since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.https://t.co/BwMdochJs6 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 14, 2020

I wish Indian Petrol was listed for investing, Doesn't fall with international fuel prices crash, Goes up sharply with international prices.



100% safe Investment! — Prem Doshi (@StocksResearch) June 13, 2020

This is merciless badgering of an already agonised people. Government may think it is making more money but demand in the economy will be destroyed. Why the price rise when crude Oil prices are at record low levels? Give the people money, stop robbing them https://t.co/El5aF77rQ1 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 14, 2020

BREAKING: Petrol and Diesel prices hiked AGAIN.



Petrol and diesel priced at Rs 75.78/litre (increase by Rs 0.62) & Rs 74.03/litre ((increase by Rs 0.64), respectively in Delhi.



7th hike!!



Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 8th day in a row. #Rs75.78 pic.twitter.com/rzY7X82bIo — Aditya Chaudhary (@adityamanu968) June 14, 2020

#OilPriceHike

Within the past 6 days the overall oil prices have witnessed a baffling hike. ₹ 3.32 and ₹ 3.28 were increased to petrol & diesel consecutively. pic.twitter.com/sSy0qSR8vl — Nihal Pandallur (@Nihalpandallur1) June 12, 2020

Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices rise to Rs 75.78/litre & Rs 74.03/litre, respectively in the national capital. A commuter says, "This will create an extra burden on our pockets, during this lockdown." pic.twitter.com/Q8WQ7IVGlz — Moumita Mondal (@MondMoumita) June 14, 2020

When crude prices go down petrol prices go up. Is there any logic ? When worldover democracies are giving tax breaks in this troubled times of Covid,

-#BoycottPatanjali #petrolpricehike pic.twitter.com/FFvYxfozdY — indian (@indian08151924) June 14, 2020

Petrol prices are going up every day.The price of oil should be fixed at 60 rupees.There are many poor unemployed people who do delivery work.What will happen to them?The condition of this lockdown work is bad.They are working all day and there is no money. @IndianOilcl @PMOIndia — সুমন (@suman786266) June 14, 2020

What is happening https://t.co/68RZAHJdB2 @PMOIndia???

People are loosing jobs,Salaries are being cut & Businesses has been hit badly & In this times petrol & diesel prices are hiked & the govt is saying we will support the poor & the middleclass. Is this a joke? @dpradhanbjp https://t.co/dSEOS3OQd5 — Shubham (@shubhammitra821) June 14, 2020

In this Crisis time. People are jobless. Medical facilities super expensive. Banks charging interests on moratorium period. Deisel/petrol prices are increasing day by day. This is growing india. Modi ji is this what you thought for common man. Superb BJP. @PMOIndia @narendramodi — mein_azzadd_hun (@Azzadd4) June 13, 2020

A cruel joke played by an insensitive govt — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) June 14, 2020

India is the only country where petroleum prices are moving in the opposite direction. — Scorpio 💯 (@Kumar_go) June 14, 2020

Come on everybody, Thaali bachaohttps://t.co/k83Cbopn2g — Muhammed Hafil (@muhammed__hafil) June 14, 2020

Petrol prices are increasing daily burdening the common man during these tough times.

A simple comparison of taxes on petrol:

USA - 19%

Japan - 47%

UK - 62%

France - 63%

India - 275% Highest in the world!!@dpradhanbjp @OfficeDp @PetroleumMin — Asif Ahmed (@AsifAhmed7411) June 10, 2020

Rs 75.78.



Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 8th straight day by 62 paise and 64 paise respectively. Cumulative increase in petrol price over 8 days is Rs 4.52 & increase in diesel price is Rs 4.64



Consequences of electing inept, incompetent idiots are turning out to be grave — cautelous (@numbdroll) June 14, 2020

While the country is battling a pandemic. The govt is increasing prices of petrol and diesel everyday. Prices hiked for 8th straight day . Where is ache din. Sirf bjp ke ache din aaye hain desh ke nahi @srivatsayb — Sojal Goyal (@goyal_sahab873) June 14, 2020

Petrol prices hiked 8th day in a row. How much burden Indian taxpayer have to take on before giving up? — Anurag S. Thakur (@anurag4634) June 14, 2020

Petrol & Diesel Prices raised for the 8th day.Govt was claiming that prices r linked to International - Import price.When the Import cost is so low why prices r increased? Is it to compensate the Revenue loss in other sectors due to #Covid19?#TelKiMaar — Prof J K Mohapatra (@Jkm567) June 14, 2020

With the country already in a terrible slump, facing a multitude of problems, this decision has just added to the burden of the common man. And the public anger is showing.