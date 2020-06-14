The Indian economy, under major duress even before the pandemic hit, has for the recent past been in quite a disastrous state. Now, there's worse news, albeit one that we've almost gotten used to. Petrol prices have been hiked for the 8th day in a row by the government - petrol by a record 62 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise.  

There's been quite a bit of outrage online.

With the country already in a terrible slump, facing a multitude of problems, this decision has just added to the burden of the common man. And the public anger is showing.