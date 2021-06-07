Fuel prices have been hiked yet again. In the past month, the fuel prices have been raised for the 16th time and there seems to be no end to it.

While the petrol price is ₹95 per litre in Delhi, it has crossed the 100 mark in 6 states and union territories, including Mumbai. In Mumbai, petrol price has crossed ₹101 per litre and diesel has gone up to ₹93.64 per litre.  

It goes without saying, netizens aren't too pleased with the constant hike in fuel prices.

While our country is trying to get back on its feet after the devastating effects of the second Covid wave, India's economic growth for 2020-21 stands at -7.3% which is the lowest in 4 decades. 