Fuel prices have been hiked yet again. In the past month, the fuel prices have been raised for the 16th time and there seems to be no end to it.
#Petrol price crosses Rs 95 a litre in Delhi, diesel breaches Rs 86 per litre mark for first time ever as fuel prices hiked again. Petrol is now above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2021
While the petrol price is ₹95 per litre in Delhi, it has crossed the 100 mark in 6 states and union territories, including Mumbai. In Mumbai, petrol price has crossed ₹101 per litre and diesel has gone up to ₹93.64 per litre.
It goes without saying, netizens aren't too pleased with the constant hike in fuel prices.
Wah modi G wah https://t.co/lc3tHT9Ch8— SHOWKAT (@showkat0007) June 7, 2021
Another #Masterstroke by the Modi Govt.#PetrolDieselPriceHike https://t.co/C46Z0YxjIs— Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh / ಡಾ. ಅಜಯ ಸಿಂಗ್ (@Dr_Ajay_Singh) June 7, 2021
Petrol price increasing everyday
After hike petrol and diesel price in india....— Rahul upadhyay 🇮🇳 (@rahul1upadhyay) June 7, 2021
#ThankYouModiJi Thankyou Feku G https://t.co/b38KlSSqbY— Shekar (@shekar77777777) June 6, 2021
Century soon https://t.co/dGlrqYQgOs pic.twitter.com/PfHxUvBTFH— 🧙🏽♂️ (@FarziVakeel) June 6, 2021
I was worried if it will be Rs. 100/- #ThankYouModiJi Its just Rs. 97.92/- i save Rs.2 /-#petrolPrice pic.twitter.com/Ox6NdDz3MI— Don Michael (@Don_michael777) June 6, 2021
Petrol price rise - 'big reason to worry' pic.twitter.com/HnVF3BhWyH— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 5, 2021
Petrol Price at almost ₹101 & Diesel stands at ₹92.99.— Rohit Kabade (@cartoonist_rk) June 5, 2021
Fuel Prices are near Double Century! #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/Fz3Z0Im32i
Today petrol price was 105₹ per liter.
108₹ for extra premium. #waitingfor2024
Just an average glimpse of Modi Ji's ACCHE DIN🙏 Petrol price - 102.60 ! #ModiDisasterForIndia #ModiResign pic.twitter.com/Dy9OKsxzCH— Aman Jain (@iAmannnJain) June 6, 2021
420 ways to boost a failing economy. https://t.co/UgM2Q8Xqex
1990 - Sachin Paaji's 1st international century— 90's Kid 🇮🇳 (@thalapathy9593) June 7, 2021
2021 - Fuel price hits 1st century in #Kerala #lockdown #mondaythoughts #RahulGandhi #Your_Choice #AjithKumar #ThalapathyVijay #PetrolPriceHike #PetrolDieselPriceHike #FloydvsLogan #canceluniversityexams #mondaythoughts #Petrol pic.twitter.com/v97il25K4m
*Every One Busy About Petrol Price*— R.S.R 🆕 (@Rishiicasm2) June 6, 2021
If a child does not work hard....he resorts to cheating to pass exam.— Sudhirkaveri (@Lonavalachikki) June 6, 2021
Same case with govt. https://t.co/0A2NKqzMVf
Achhe din! The one h in achhe is missing though! https://t.co/XkXb7UdGQK— Krishnan Iyer (@KrishIy3r) June 6, 2021
Petrol already crossed 101 in mumbai. https://t.co/zBWbyRBjFC— Ninad Gavankar IYC (@ninadgavankar) June 6, 2021
हेलो चेल्लाम सर! पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम कब कम होंगे? #FuelPriceHike #ChellamSir #Familyman2 #ChellamKnowsEverything pic.twitter.com/HO4xE9FArA— Rohit Kabade (@cartoonist_rk) June 7, 2021
Though I m BJP voter but not a "ANDHBHAKT"...... At the time of NDA government Crude was $140 and the petrol price reached ₹80 and BJP then in opposition did " Desh Vyapi Dharna"... Now BJP is in charge. Crude is $75 but the petrol reached ₹102.. हे राम! pic.twitter.com/OujpKdwiL4
June 6, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan said “This is my new Rolls-Royce” after Petrol price rise. pic.twitter.com/u8gbqUPSNn— irfan (@simplyirfan) June 7, 2021
Wah gobi ji wah pic.twitter.com/cuzBsFgrAS— Manpreet (@Manpreet2122) June 6, 2021
Economy is going up... https://t.co/2jSrqI69TP— Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) June 6, 2021
While our country is trying to get back on its feet after the devastating effects of the second Covid wave, India's economic growth for 2020-21 stands at -7.3% which is the lowest in 4 decades.