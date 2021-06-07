Fuel prices have been hiked yet again. In the past month, the fuel prices have been raised for the 16th time and there seems to be no end to it.

#Petrol price crosses Rs 95 a litre in Delhi, diesel breaches Rs 86 per litre mark for first time ever as fuel prices hiked again. Petrol is now above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2021

While the petrol price is ₹95 per litre in Delhi, it has crossed the 100 mark in 6 states and union territories, including Mumbai. In Mumbai, petrol price has crossed ₹101 per litre and diesel has gone up to ₹93.64 per litre.

It goes without saying, netizens aren't too pleased with the constant hike in fuel prices.

Wah modi G wah https://t.co/lc3tHT9Ch8 — SHOWKAT (@showkat0007) June 7, 2021

After hike petrol and diesel price in india....

Le Indian people to govt.... #PetrolOnLoan pic.twitter.com/wa5QdX2w0P — Rahul upadhyay 🇮🇳 (@rahul1upadhyay) June 7, 2021

I was worried if it will be Rs. 100/- #ThankYouModiJi Its just Rs. 97.92/- i save Rs.2 /-#petrolPrice pic.twitter.com/Ox6NdDz3MI — Don Michael (@Don_michael777) June 6, 2021

Petrol price rise - 'big reason to worry' pic.twitter.com/HnVF3BhWyH — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 5, 2021

Petrol Price at almost ₹101 & Diesel stands at ₹92.99.

Fuel Prices are near Double Century! #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/Fz3Z0Im32i — Rohit Kabade (@cartoonist_rk) June 5, 2021

#ThankYouModiJi

Today petrol price was 105₹ per liter.

108₹ for extra premium. #waitingfor2024 — Chitransh Khare (@Chitransh94) June 6, 2021

Just an average glimpse of Modi Ji's ACCHE DIN🙏 Petrol price - 102.60 ! #ModiDisasterForIndia #ModiResign pic.twitter.com/Dy9OKsxzCH — Aman Jain (@iAmannnJain) June 6, 2021

pandemic #Masterstroke



420 ways to boost a failing economy. https://t.co/UgM2Q8Xqex — abhaychawla13 (@abhaychawla13) June 6, 2021

*Every One Busy About Petrol Price*



Mustard Oil In The Corner : pic.twitter.com/3aGJZV5ezW — R.S.R 🆕 (@Rishiicasm2) June 6, 2021

If a child does not work hard....he resorts to cheating to pass exam.



Same case with govt. https://t.co/0A2NKqzMVf — Sudhirkaveri (@Lonavalachikki) June 6, 2021

Why Modiji is increasing it gradually?

Make it 1000 per litre in one hit !!

What's stopping him? 😑😑 https://t.co/YxXP4ZTxeR — Arsal (@_Arsal_Ahad) June 6, 2021

Achhe din! The one h in achhe is missing though! https://t.co/XkXb7UdGQK — Krishnan Iyer (@KrishIy3r) June 6, 2021

Petrol already crossed 101 in mumbai. https://t.co/zBWbyRBjFC — Ninad Gavankar IYC (@ninadgavankar) June 6, 2021

#PetrolOnLoan

Though I m BJP voter but not a "ANDHBHAKT"...... At the time of NDA government Crude was $140 and the petrol price reached ₹80 and BJP then in opposition did " Desh Vyapi Dharna"... Now BJP is in charge. Crude is $75 but the petrol reached ₹102.. हे राम! pic.twitter.com/OujpKdwiL4 — @HJ (@IamtheHJ) June 7, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan said “This is my new Rolls-Royce” after Petrol price rise. pic.twitter.com/u8gbqUPSNn — irfan (@simplyirfan) June 7, 2021

Wah gobi ji wah pic.twitter.com/cuzBsFgrAS — Manpreet (@Manpreet2122) June 6, 2021

Economy is going up... https://t.co/2jSrqI69TP — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) June 6, 2021

While our country is trying to get back on its feet after the devastating effects of the second Covid wave, India's economic growth for 2020-21 stands at -7.3% which is the lowest in 4 decades.