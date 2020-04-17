During a pandemic when everything has come to a halt, certain people have to work harder than they ever did. This includes pharmacists, among many others.
They keep going because 'someone has to'. One of these pharmacists talked to Humans of Bombay about doing his job in these starnge times.
I’ve been running a pharmacy store with my father since I was 10, so when COVID-19 hit, I wasn’t going to stop what I’ve been doing all these years. I was scared, so were my wife & kids, but I have to keep my shop open so that people can get their medication.
He said that while a pandemic is raging, it is important that people get their medicines in time. If that means waking up in the middle of the night, so be it.
Once, a regular customer called me in the middle of the night. He needed medicines for his father urgently but all stores were closed. I immediately left home to open my store and gave the medicines. Often I don’t even charge people for it & have never charged a late night fee.
He says that his job is proven to be worthwhile when people, even those who don't have resources, are honest and grateful.
A villager once came to my store in dire need of medicine. I gave it for free, told him to pay me back whenever he could and gave him money for food. He came back 3 weeks later to pay and fell on my feet thanking me profusely. It’s such moments that keep me going.
In the end, he says that he just wants to be of service to people. Just like his father taught him. You can read the complete post here:
