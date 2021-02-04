Who says that third time's a charm? For Anurag Gawande, a wildlife photographer, the second time's a charm.

Indian wildlife photographer Anurag Gawande captures rare black leopard on film in Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra >> https://t.co/Ul67x9q3E7



Video Credit: Anurag Gawande#Tadoba #BlackLeopard #AnuragGawande #TadobaNationalPark #Wildlife pic.twitter.com/l5om7uMo1w — Tour My India (@TourMyIndiaa) February 4, 2021

As it turns out, he had encountered a rare black leopard in Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra while on a safari with his mother and brother last year.



Pics of Rare Black Leopard Crossing Road in Maharashtra's Tadoba National Park Captured by Photographer Anurag Gawande Go Viral! Here's Why Melanistic Leopards Are so Mysterious & Rare (View Pics) - Yahoo India #News https://t.co/oXhtzcF5y1 via @bigcatscom #wildcats #cats pic.twitter.com/xcmDcr2Q5V — BigCats.com (@bigcatscom) October 5, 2020

He made the most of this opportunity and clicked a few images of the animal. But it was during the second time spotting this rare leopard that he got comparatively better images along with a video.

This was my second time that I was watching it. I felt the same thrill while watching it but this time I was aware of its moment. We kept our vehicle off and kept enough distance so that it will not move from the spot.

While in conversation with Times Now News, Anurag shared that he has been in the wildlife field for 3 to 4 years now.

Along with that, he runs a company that organizes wildlife tours and gives photography training to people. Anurag even has a website called Jungle Safari Getaway.