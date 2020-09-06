The sheer beauty of a majestic animal like the blue whale was perfect captured by a photographer in the waters near the beachside suburb of Maroubra in New South Wales.
Spotted on the coast of Sydney, this is possibly the third time the blue whale has been seen there in almost a 100 years, the wildlife authorities said.
Well where do I start; 🐋 I’m speechless but could blurt out a million things at the same time 😲 Yesterday watching a lot of humpbacks travel south in my usual spot at Maroubra, one of the great wonders of the magical ocean appeared in-front of me 👀 A BLUE WHALE 🐋 🐋🐋 THE LARGEST LIVING ANIMAL ON PLANET EARTH 🌍 Although so large they are incredibly hard to ever see especially on the east coast on Australia To put their size into perspective; they grow to around 30metres, their tongue weights the same as an elephant & their heart is the size of a car! Completely mesmerised & feel like I’ve hit the Jackpot👌 Hope you enjoy as much as I still am❤️🐋🌍
The magnificent creature has been estimated by the authorities to be more than 82 ft in length and weighed more than 100,000 Kg. Photographer Sean compared the feeling of capturing a perfect image to that of winning a jackpot.
He even managed to capture a gorgeous video of the blue whale in motion.
Blue Whale- Sydney, Australia 🐋🐳 Thought I'd share the video so it's always there👌 Enjoy this beauty, thanks for all the kind messages & comments
That video sure does leave you with goosebumps.