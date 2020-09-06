The sheer beauty of a majestic animal like the blue whale was perfect captured by a photographer in the waters near the beachside suburb of Maroubra in New South Wales.

Spotted on the coast of Sydney, this is possibly the third time the blue whale has been seen there in almost a 100 years, the wildlife authorities said.

The magnificent creature has been estimated by the authorities to be more than 82 ft in length and weighed more than 100,000 Kg. Photographer Sean compared the feeling of capturing a perfect image to that of winning a jackpot.

He even managed to capture a gorgeous video of the blue whale in motion.

That video sure does leave you with goosebumps.