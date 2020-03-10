The current Irish President, Michael D. Higgins, is one of the most well-loved presidents, who won his second election term with a landslide victory of 822,566 first preference votes.

And, while there are multiple reasons for why he is favoured by the people, we think that Bród and Síoda also play a small but significant role in earning him people's love. We know they've earned him our love.

As you may have guessed by now, Bród and Síoda are Higgins' two Bernese mountain dogs who literally never leave his side. And these photos and videos are the adorable proof of that:

1. Recently, Bród interrupted an event with the Royals for a belly rub. And those are the only boys we don't mind stealing women's thunder!

The best content you will see this weekend:



President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins' dog enters room of 100 people to look for his owner, walks through everyone to find him, is very happy to do so and demands a belly rub during an official eventpic.twitter.com/mKRxSc6w7P — Matt Sterling (@MSterling27) March 8, 2020

2. That's not the only time though. Interrupting speeches might be his dogs' favourite pastime. No one is complaining!

Shadow and Bród wandered into the tent while Michael D. was giving his speech. #DirkSanÁras pic.twitter.com/Y948qZhdkj — Derek (@DirkVanBryn) July 6, 2014

3. Meeting the players. And you thought he couldn't handle the 'wuff' play.

4. The paps just won't leave him alone! (Can't really blame them, have you looked at that too-cute-to-handle walk?)

5. "Yo 'dawg', where that camera at? Need some side shots!"

6. Sit obediently, must I. (Yes, I do think he could beat even Baby Yoda)

7. Rule 1 of being amazing doggo: protect my hooman at all costs.

8. You only need one hand for a handshake anyway. The other one should be used for petting Doggos, at all times.

9. Who's a good boi? These two right here!

It has occurred to me that many non Irish people will not know of Ireland's beloved President Miggeldy Higgins and more importantly the first dogs Bród and Síoda. Very good dogs indeed. pic.twitter.com/lmUHqxE7ML — Sinéad (@swearonmahair) March 3, 2020

10. They don't photobomb. Thay make a photo 'da bomb!'.

12. "Sorry Harry, but we like Meghan more!"

Thank you to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, Mrs Higgins (and Bród and Síoda!) for the warm welcome at Áras an Uachtaráin #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/SeDS0LThJ5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2018

13. No Royal is safe from Brod's charms.

14. Will forget the camera for petting.

15. No matter how long or boring the speech, I stand by hooman!

16. Always up for a walk in the garden.

17. "All the girls love me. All the boys want to be me." (With the Ireland Hockey team).

18. Family photos are the best.

All hail the first Doggos of Ireland who redefine what it means to be adorable.