A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashed in residential area Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi, today.

As per reports from Dawn, flight 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and staff comprising of 8 people . It was going from Lahore to Karachi.

The horrific videos of the crash being shared on social media, show fumes rising from the houses that were burned in the accident.

The Scenes coming from site is Horrible

And the Fact these people might coming from Lahore to Karachi to Spend Eid with their Loved ones,

The crash comes in the wake of Pakistan allowing commercial flights to resume.

The number of casualties (or survivors) isn't known yet.