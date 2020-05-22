A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashed in residential area Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi, today.
As per reports from Dawn, flight 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and staff comprising of 8 people . It was going from Lahore to Karachi.
Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/NtetVn0BzM— Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) May 22, 2020
The horrific videos of the crash being shared on social media, show fumes rising from the houses that were burned in the accident.
Stay strong Pakistan today is one tough day for all of us 💔— Nab The Dentist (@NabTheDentist) May 22, 2020
And scenes can't be more worst #PlaneCrash 😞💔— MALEEHA (@maleeha_mughal_) May 22, 2020
Karachi #Planecrash— Katherine (@Jinnah_Club) May 22, 2020
91 passengers and many houses 💔
Breaking News: A passenger plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crashes near Karachi airport. The flight, A-320, was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/biq7D23c9p— Anas Ismail (@m_anas_ismail18) May 22, 2020
PIA Airbus A320 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Model Colony in Malir Cant Karachi.😢#planecrash pic.twitter.com/tYoxURCT3g— Murtaza Mubejo (@MurtazaPPP) May 22, 2020
The Scenes coming from site is Horrible— Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) May 22, 2020
And the Fact these people might coming from Lahore to Karachi to Spend Eid with their Loved ones,
I just can't Explain my pain in Words 😭💔#planecrash pic.twitter.com/QoUby53sON
The crash comes in the wake of Pakistan allowing commercial flights to resume.