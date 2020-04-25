It's been long our front-line warriors have been working hard in this fight against coronavirus. No matter what the situation is, they are constantly putting in efforts to serve the nation.

Source: Deccan Herald

Recently, an IPS officer, Madhur Verma, shared a pic of two cops sleeping on the ground after their duty. He applauded the police personnel for their dedication and hard work.

While the picture speaks a lot about the hard work and dedication of our police and army personnel, it also raises questions on the facilities provided to them.

The picture went viral on social media and netizens also pointed this out.

While criticising the flawed system, people also saluted the two officers and the entire police force for their relentless efforts.

At a time when these fighters are giving their best to the nation, it is sad to see poor infrastructure and protection in place for them. 