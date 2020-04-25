It's been long our front-line warriors have been working hard in this fight against coronavirus. No matter what the situation is, they are constantly putting in efforts to serve the nation.

Recently, an IPS officer, Madhur Verma, shared a pic of two cops sleeping on the ground after their duty. He applauded the police personnel for their dedication and hard work.

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?

Yes it is... if you are a cop !

Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

While the picture speaks a lot about the hard work and dedication of our police and army personnel, it also raises questions on the facilities provided to them.

The picture went viral on social media and netizens also pointed this out.

Nothing to proud of here. It’s a matter of shame that police is under provisioned. We must stop celebrating misery. — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) April 24, 2020

This misplaced pride is outdated.

It’s the 21st century & our police force is ill equipped, poorly trained. The fact that they still manage to go out & work reflects on the calibre of the individual - not the force. — Nandini 🇮🇳 (@NAN_DINI_) April 24, 2020

Police reform in India is a hugely neglected area. Service conditions of policemen are pathetic. — Wajahat Jilani (@WajahatJilani) April 24, 2020

How about providing mobile bunkers? I am sure that would be really and truly helpful. — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) April 24, 2020

No. I am ashamed of my govt that spends 20,000 crore in redesigning history but can't arrange proper beds and food for our soldiers , police, PPE for Doctors, and food and transportation for our migrants. This picture had nothing to be proud of, but ashamed of — thaNAMOs /CoroNAMO (@kabirazad2017) April 24, 2020

Proud of the service they provide , yes absolutely. Proud of what they do , yes absolutely.



But aren’t you ashamed that you cannot provide equipment & the basic gear to do their jobs ? — The_YoungMonk 🇺🇸 (@Rudraksha7) April 24, 2020

While criticising the flawed system, people also saluted the two officers and the entire police force for their relentless efforts.

We can never pay back to these #CoronaWarriors

No Words!https://t.co/wPvHvUMM3J — पश्यन्ती शुक्ला 🇮🇳Pushyanti S (@pashyantii) April 24, 2020

God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services. — J P Joshi (@JPJoshi1) April 24, 2020

a big salute to true warrior let's always respect nd support them🙏🙏 — Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020

At a time when these fighters are giving their best to the nation, it is sad to see poor infrastructure and protection in place for them.