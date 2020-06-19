The mortal remains of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu were consigned to flames with full military honours in Suryapet in Telangana, on Thursday, 18th June.

He was martyred in the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the border.

Source: new indian express

As per reports, people from all walks of life paid their tributes to the brave officer amid chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Santosh babu amar rahe'.

Pictures from his last rites also show his wife and son paying their respects and saluting the martyred officer.

Colonel, you have made the nation proud. We salute you.