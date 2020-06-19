The mortal remains of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu were consigned to flames with full military honours in Suryapet in Telangana, on Thursday, 18th June.

Santoshi, wife of Colonel B Santosh Babu, and her son salute during the last rites of her husband in #Suryapet on Thursday. Santosh’s father Upender performing the last rites. Minister G Jagadish Reddy joins others in carrying the coffin.#SantoshBabu https://t.co/ycR1ymaQEW pic.twitter.com/OWHF1KL2jF — Telangana Today (@TelanganaToday) June 19, 2020

He was martyred in the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the border.

As per reports, people from all walks of life paid their tributes to the brave officer amid chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Santosh babu amar rahe'.

Pictures from his last rites also show his wife and son paying their respects and saluting the martyred officer.

Heartfelt salute to the wife, mother, father, sister , son and daughter.... and family, of Col Santosh Babu 🙏🏻

Grateful for your supreme sacrifice🇮🇳.. may you Rest in Peace#jaijawanjaikisan #SantoshBabu

Salute to the family 🙏 . pic.twitter.com/SyaDq68iRr — RANJITH-REDDY (@Ranjith_reddi_) June 18, 2020

కొన్ని ఫొటోలు కేవలం ఆ context ను చెప్పే images కావు. వెన్ను విరిగినా, జీవితం ఉల్టా పల్టా అయినా, ధైర్యంగా, ఆత్మవిశ్వాసంతో ఎలా ఉండాలో, కొట్ల మందికి చెప్పే శక్తి కేంద్రాలు .



# Colonel Santosh Babu’s wife and Son . pic.twitter.com/j2lxr7iaid — Sujith Rao Patil (@King146Sujith) June 18, 2020

That image of 4-year-old Anirudh saluting his father Colonel #SantoshBabu even as wife Santoshi is receiving what will remain the memory of a Supreme Sacrifice @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/8bIexZ6BFn — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 18, 2020

People paid respects to Colonel Santosh Babu who was martyred in #GalwanValleyFaceOff, being taken for last rites pic.twitter.com/vmLQZNnjm9 — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) June 18, 2020

Colonel, you have made the nation proud. We salute you.