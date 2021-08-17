"As India celebrates entering 75th year of its independence from British rule, Afghanistan has all but fallen into the dark ages again."

 - An uncredited tweet on August 15.

On Sunday, Taliban fighters took control of Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation, leaving the administration in shambles, while a US-led military operation began airlifting Western diplomats, civilians, and Afghans who are likely to be targeted by the country's new rulers.

Here's how Afghanistan looks like within two days of Taliban rule.  

Only time can tell us what 's the fate of the new Afghanistan. 