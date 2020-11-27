Farmers from across the country have been protesting the central government’s controversial farm laws. As part of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march called for November 26 and 27, more than 3 lakh farmers from the north Indian states of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand have now reached the Delhi border.

#WATCH Delhi: Police use water cannon & tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.



Farmers are seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's Farm laws. pic.twitter.com/L67PN4xYKy — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Farmers from Punjab stopped from entering Delhi at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border)



"We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest," says a farmer pic.twitter.com/Rh2ibAFXGU — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Heavy presence of security personnel at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), in the wake of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest march



(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/3LnKHeY8lS — NDTV (@ndtv) November 27, 2020

The Delhi police have deployed heavy security to prevent the protesters from entering the capital. Visuals from the protests show the police using tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse farmers after they reached the Singhu border.

Delhi: Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border, due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' protest march.



CISF personnel also deployed on Delhi-Gurugram border. pic.twitter.com/VBPxwYoL1Q — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Haryana: A group of protesting farmers from Punjab reach Bahadurgarh



Farmers are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's Farm laws. pic.twitter.com/4alBIPIWzK — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Watch | Farmers face lathi charge and tear gas at the Haryana-Delhi border as they continue their march towards Delhi for a protest against new farm laws.#DilliChalo #FarmersProtest



Full coverage on NDTV 24x7 and https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6 pic.twitter.com/wdYKomJ3wt — NDTV (@ndtv) November 27, 2020

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers Head To Delhi Braving Tear Gas, Water Cannons https://t.co/eq2VfTZezq pic.twitter.com/CMTgnqCdxJ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 27, 2020

Amd the protests, this video a young protestor jumping and climbing onto a police car, to turn off the water canon being blasted at the farmers also went viral.

This young protestor jumped on to the the water cannon, turned the tap off and jumped right back on to his trolley, during yesterday's protest at Punjab-Haryana border. #BharatBand #bharatbandh pic.twitter.com/doXYQ5cWTC — Avantika Tewari (@Avantikatewari) November 26, 2020

#WATCH: Plumes of smoke seen as security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers protesting at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).



Farmers are headed to Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's Farm laws. pic.twitter.com/eX0HBmsGhL — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Farmers at Dabwali border to protest against central farm laws pic.twitter.com/HBCkVX7d5V — Neel Kamal (@NeelkamalTOI) November 26, 2020

Just asking, politicians can hold huge election campaign rallies but farmers not allowed to hold protest rallies because of Corona ? Non stop coverage on NDTV of the farmers march #Kisan pic.twitter.com/9GJW7ssgei — sonia singh (@soniandtv) November 26, 2020

Farmers at Khanouri to protest against farm laws pic.twitter.com/qOQn1kQPH8 — Neel Kamal (@NeelkamalTOI) November 26, 2020

#WATCH Farmers use a tractor to remove a truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway pic.twitter.com/L65YLRlkBo — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Hundreds of farmers have already been detained or arrested in Punjab and Haryana and latest reports suggest that Delhi police have also sought permission from the state government to use 9 stadiums in the city as temporary jails.