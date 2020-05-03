The Indian Air Force, Army and Navy together expressed their gratitude to healthcare workers, police, and other front-line workers fighting the pandemic, today.

The armed forces organised fly pasts across the country showering flower petals on hospitals. Military bands also gave musical tributes and performances outside hospitals.

Here are some heartwarming visuals from across the country.

Delhi: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EsYWLWy3C5 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

A salute from one creed of warriors to another. ⁦⁦@IAF_MCC⁩ fighters fly over #NewDelhi to show gratitude to #CoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/lmljl6rVGI — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 3, 2020

An Unprecedented Event By Our #ArmedForces To Shower The Flowers On #CoronaWarriors In Different Cities Of India Is Really Inspirational & Commendable!

This Will Definitely Boost Their Confidence.#IndianArmy #Respect #IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriorspic.twitter.com/DTlgrdRaxr — Supriya Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@saurabh_supriya) May 3, 2020

These are not flowers, This is love showering from Heroes for HEROES ❤️#IndianArmy salutes.. doctors, police, all essential service workers. 🔥🔥🔥#IndianArmedForces #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/cDIgVqFtDx — 💚Gangadhær_Mçâ💙 (@NameIsGangadhar) May 3, 2020

Indian Airforce doing a great job flying from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for Salute to Corona warrior 🙏🙏#IndianArmy #CovidWarriors pic.twitter.com/mWJiTKc1HD — kaushik sarkar (@kaushiks439) May 3, 2020

A heartfelt tribute by the Indian Armed Forces to #CoronaWarriors #IndianArmy🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FGL2eVAaes — solanki kishan (@solanki93972117) May 3, 2020

#IndianArmy pays respect to the 'CORONA WARRIORS' by showering flower petals across the country ! Thank you and a big salute 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RxV9DJneHT — Thenmozhi Selvan R (@ThenmozhiTMS) May 3, 2020

Indian airforce salutes corona warrior at aiims Raipur #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/uCVuuoLpUm — Shoaib Ansari (@ShoaibA08643984) May 3, 2020

#WATCH 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa express their appreciation by forming a Human Chain and thank the Corona Warriors in their unwavering commitment in #IndiaFightsCorona

(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/h3w6ebL8C3 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Assam: IAF's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft presents aerial salute over Guwahati to express gratitude towards #CoronaWarriors.

(Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/t7dXyXytSM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Thanks to our defence forces for expressing gratitude towards #CoronaWarriors.



Our frontline warriors are doing an exemplary service to the nation in Covid crisis. pic.twitter.com/KPdUf7yTMt — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft flypast over Upper Lake in Bhopal to give an aerial salute to #COVID19 warriors. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hFMbkSidJS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

We salute our armed forces for expressing gratitude to our front-line heroes.