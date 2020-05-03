The Indian Air Force, Army and Navy together expressed their gratitude to healthcare workers, police, and other front-line workers fighting the pandemic, today.
The armed forces organised fly pasts across the country showering flower petals on hospitals. Military bands also gave musical tributes and performances outside hospitals.
Here are some heartwarming visuals from across the country.
Delhi: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EsYWLWy3C5— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
A salute from one creed of warriors to another. @IAF_MCC fighters fly over #NewDelhi to show gratitude to #CoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/lmljl6rVGI— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 3, 2020
.@IAF_MCC showers Guwahati Medical College and Hospital with flowers #CoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/P4InPcgiZz— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 3, 2020
#IndianArmy— Ritwik Utkarsh (@UtkarshRitwik) May 3, 2020
Indian Airforce salutes COVID Warriors at AIIMS, Patna ❤#COVIDー19
# pic.twitter.com/gKnlpxQeqs
An Unprecedented Event By Our #ArmedForces To Shower The Flowers On #CoronaWarriors In Different Cities Of India Is Really Inspirational & Commendable!— Supriya Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@saurabh_supriya) May 3, 2020
This Will Definitely Boost Their Confidence.#IndianArmy #Respect #IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriorspic.twitter.com/DTlgrdRaxr
These are not flowers, This is love showering from Heroes for HEROES ❤️#IndianArmy salutes.. doctors, police, all essential service workers. 🔥🔥🔥#IndianArmedForces #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/cDIgVqFtDx— 💚Gangadhær_Mçâ💙 (@NameIsGangadhar) May 3, 2020
Indian Airforce doing a great job flying from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for Salute to Corona warrior 🙏🙏#IndianArmy #CovidWarriors pic.twitter.com/mWJiTKc1HD— kaushik sarkar (@kaushiks439) May 3, 2020
Su-30MKI fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC fly past Marine Drive, Mumbai, presenting aerial salute to #CoronaWarriors#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/QLSRrcIjT0— PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) May 3, 2020
#IndianArmy 🇮🇳— 🇮🇳 ⓈⓃⒺⒽⒶ 🇮🇳 (@_SnehaTweets) May 3, 2020
Salute to All the Front Line Warriors. ❤️🥀 pic.twitter.com/a49F915wkF
A heartfelt tribute by the Indian Armed Forces to #CoronaWarriors #IndianArmy🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FGL2eVAaes— solanki kishan (@solanki93972117) May 3, 2020
11:45 am: Above AIIMS & Safdarjung hospital, flower petals showered #indianairforce #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/9VyedDIpDv— Shantasree Sarkar (@sarkarshanta) May 3, 2020
#IndianArmy pays respect to the 'CORONA WARRIORS' by showering flower petals across the country ! Thank you and a big salute 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RxV9DJneHT— Thenmozhi Selvan R (@ThenmozhiTMS) May 3, 2020
Indian airforce salutes corona warrior at aiims Raipur #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/uCVuuoLpUm— Shoaib Ansari (@ShoaibA08643984) May 3, 2020
Flower rain on SMS Hospital.. #Jaipur #IndianArmy #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #CoronaWarriorsIndia #Tribute #Jaihind #DeshkaSalaam 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9itVcHJRqo— Ratna Gokhru (@Pardesilady) May 3, 2020
#WATCH 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa express their appreciation by forming a Human Chain and thank the Corona Warriors in their unwavering commitment in #IndiaFightsCorona— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/h3w6ebL8C3
Assam: IAF's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft presents aerial salute over Guwahati to express gratitude towards #CoronaWarriors.— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
(Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/t7dXyXytSM
Thanks to our defence forces for expressing gratitude towards #CoronaWarriors.— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) May 3, 2020
Our frontline warriors are doing an exemplary service to the nation in Covid crisis. pic.twitter.com/KPdUf7yTMt
#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft flypast over Upper Lake in Bhopal to give an aerial salute to #COVID19 warriors. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hFMbkSidJS— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
We salute our armed forces for expressing gratitude to our front-line heroes.