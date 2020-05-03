The Indian Air Force, Army and Navy together expressed their gratitude to healthcare workers, police, and other front-line workers fighting the pandemic, today.

The armed forces organised fly pasts across the country showering flower petals on hospitals. Military bands also gave musical tributes and performances outside hospitals.

Here are some heartwarming visuals from across the country.

We salute our armed forces for expressing gratitude to our front-line heroes.