Rivers are the lifelines of our country. From north to south and from east to west, we have an extensive network of rivers running through.

For years now, these rivers have fallen prey to human activities. Foam, foul smell and industrial sewage, made their water unfit for human consumption. But things are improving now amid lockdown. With industries shut and tourists away, these rivers are breathing a new life.

1. The Yamuna River in Delhi has become free of froth and looks much cleaner now.

This is Yamuna river in Delhi with clean water. It is important to maintain the beauty of nature when we come out of our homes after lockdown

2. Water in River Ganga has been classified as 'fit for drinking' for the first time in decades.

River Ganga flowing cleanest ever in centuries

Uttarakhand: Water quality of river Ganga in Haridwar improves as Har Ki Pauri Ghat is shut and industries are closed amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Water quality of river Ganga in Varanasi improves as industries are shut due to Coronavirus Lockdown. As per Dr PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering & Technology, IIT-BHU, Varanasi, there has been 40-50% improvement in quality of water in river Ganga.

3. The Vrishabhavathi River, that flows through Bengaluru, has regained a new life.

4. There has been a drastic improvement in the water-quality of River Cauvery at certain locations.

5. The Godavari River near Nashik is a treat to watch in the absence of humans.

Now, when nature has done its part by healing itself, it is on us to maintain this spectacular sight.