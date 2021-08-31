Hills are beautiful, and they get even more beautiful when covered with flowers. And you are about to witness that beauty ahead. So, hold on.

No wonder nature is beautiful, and these rare flowers from Mandalapatti Hills in Karnataka’s Kodagu are part of that beauty.

Recently, a rare flower called Neelakurinji that blooms once in 12 years has wowed everyone and, we couldn't keep you away from witnessing this beauty.

Have a look at this unusual sight, also called the 'flower of love.'



Thousands of tourists from across the state and native district are making a beeline to witness the beauty of nature amid #Covid fears on weekdays as restrictions are imposed during weekends. pic.twitter.com/rOxOvXHCTm — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2021

Karnataka | Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaYoFQI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

Kurinji, a rare purplish-blue flowers, bloom on Kodagu’s Mandalapatti hills after 12 years. 📸 @Star_Of_Mysore pic.twitter.com/yTWxGIGJlW — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) August 18, 2021

The flowers are so captivating that everyone on social media is loving them. The post shared by ANI has garnered more than 14k likes.



Its a visual treat for the flower lovers to witness the hills of Coorg (Madikeri) bathed in a vibrant bluish-purple the Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), a rare flower which blossomed recently in two hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta in Karnataka after 12 years. pic.twitter.com/aQx3araD5w — Piruthivirajan A.L (@piruthivi_al) August 20, 2021

Tourists have been flocking two hillocks Mandalpatti and Kote Betta in Karnataka which are decorated in picturesque purple hue thanks to rare Neelakurinji flowers that blossom once in 12 years. #Neelakurinji #Karnataka #nature pic.twitter.com/vzOhvgVzBP — Indian Eagle (@indianeagle) August 19, 2021

Saw the rare Neelakurunji flowers in #Coorg (#Madikeri) just off the #TajMadikeri property. Delicate small flowers, soft velvety young leaves that lose texture when fully grown. The species found in Coorg forests bloom once in 7/8 years.#neelakurunji #mandalpatti #sholaforest pic.twitter.com/FeBAB8xruE — Kirana Bhat (@kirana_bhat) August 31, 2021

The Mandalapatti Hill is all vibrant purple and blue since the flowers started blooming last week. The flowers were last seen in full bloom in Kerala in the year 2018.



Amidst the covid crisis, tourists are still going to witness this beauty. The natives are visiting the hills on weekdays due to weekend restrictions.

Wonder of nature!



Beautiful Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district, Karnataka.#Neelakurinji pic.twitter.com/BhZWR2kYob — وکرم سنگھ (@VolunteerVikram) August 19, 2021

Locals in the region call it Kurinji, and the flower blooms from July to November.



Neelakurinji flower is scientifically known as Strobilanthus Kunthianus. A total of 46 varieties of Neelakurinji flowers are found in India and, it also holds a medicinal value.

Beautiful! as there is a saying “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads” there is nothing more beautiful than the nature ! Thank you for sharing #Neelakurinji #Flowers pic.twitter.com/9sEUR1pvX4 — Sachin Pabreja (@sachinpabreja) August 30, 2021

It's truly mesmerizing to watch the beauty of our nature.