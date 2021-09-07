Educational instititutes in Afghanistan opened for the first time after the Taliban seized control of the country last month. As students returned to the colleges and universities, most of them were reportedly empty.

Others where the students attended classes saw strict restrictions in place.

Pictures from the Avicenna (Ibn-e-Sina) University in Kabul showing females separated from their male peers by curtains are proof.

#Kabul’s private Ibn-e Sina University has posted these photos about its segregated classes. It was one of the liveliest private universities in the capital of #Afghanistan, says researcher @ali_adili pic.twitter.com/6kUvSEmFif — Ayaz Gul (@AyazGul64) September 6, 2021

When Taliban ruled Afghanistan earlier during 1996-2001, females were not allowed to attend schools, universities or work. Recently, when Taliban came to power, it said that women's rights will be respected as per the Islamic law.

Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab to cover their faces when attending classes at private colleges and universities, the Taliban have decreed.



Also, men and women are to use separate entrances and classes must be segregated by gender. https://t.co/8EmNoPmIuE — The Times (@thetimes) September 6, 2021

Women will have to finish their lesson five minutes before men so that there is no mingling after the classes, the Taliban diktat said. https://t.co/o6RPgOlkZK — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 5, 2021

These pictures from a Kabul university where men and women are segregated in the classroom are now viral and have invited reactions from people across the world.

This morning, we went to meet students at the first day of university in Kabul. There are not mixed anymore and have to wear hijab and take a separate entrance. Classes are separated by a curtain. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/nbpFzAvykn — Mortaza Behboudi (@mortazabehboudi) September 6, 2021

#segregation comes in many forms. Not just skin colour. These women are surviving under remarkable conditions. https://t.co/y622VhRQec — Tracy C (@TenaciousTracy) September 6, 2021

On the brighter side, there is a school that is still running. And women are in the classes. https://t.co/ntYqobtN7N — Hafsat (@hafcyhabu) September 6, 2021

This sexual segregation is very sad but at least the woman can continue to get educated. https://t.co/CdF8aHzasI — Tara Greene (@6thsensemoment) September 7, 2021

Do I agree with state-imposed gender segregation in universities? No.



Do I support Afghan women receiving higher education despite gender segregation? Of course, YES. — Haroun Rahimi (@harounrahimi1) September 6, 2021

I run scholarship program for girls in Afghanistan for years. Today I spoke with women on my program. They are happy to go back to university albeit in hejab. Taliban opening universities for women is a key progress. Let’s continue to engage to agree on other rights + freedoms. — Zuhra Bahman (@BahmanZuhra) September 6, 2021

I went to an all girls college here in America. I don’t see why this should face criticism. At least they’re able to get an education. That’s what’s most important — Geniea 👩🏽‍🏫🌹👩🏽‍🔬 (@Geniea8) September 6, 2021

I have nothing but sadness and disgust towards this. It really hurts me to see how yet another country goes back in time. We speak so much about misogyny in tech, yet seem to remain so silent on violence against women in parts of the world. https://t.co/bYufbhRio2 — Hadi Hariri (@hhariri) September 7, 2021

A Reuters report also suggests that teachers at other Afghan universities have been given the option of holding separate classes for men and women.

This is just the beginning. It still remains to be seen how female education will unfold in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.