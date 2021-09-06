There is no doubt that Ladakh has been on the prospective bucket list of every globetrotter. From the mesmerizing views of snow-capped mountains to crystal clear turquoise lakes, there are a number of reasons to visit this beautiful region.

Adding to the list, the beautiful region gets the world's highest movie theatre at an altitude of 11,562 feet which can even operate at -28°C.

Installed in Leh at the NSD grounds by PictureTime Digiplex, the unique theatre is made of fully waterproof inflatable material.

The theatre was installed during an event that was attended by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) president Thupstan Chhewang and Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi.

The two movies that were screened at the opening ceremony were critically acclaimed short movie Sekool and Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom.

In a conversation with ANI, a theatre artist from the NSD named Mepham Otsal said that the theatre would help the people in the region to learn a lot more about art and cinema.

It offers affordable tickets and has several facilities. The seating arrangement is also good. Being a theatre artist, it's very good for the people here as it will open a gate to the world of art and cinema.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, Picturetime said that there would be four such theatres established in Leh.

The initiative was taken to bring the movie experience to the remotest areas of India and can be expanded to the rest of the country. Theatres are arranged in a way so that they can operate at -28 degrees Celcius.

Note: All the images are from ANI unless specified otherwise.