Amidst all the mayhem and violence that has taken over the country, some images have sprouted up and taken root in the public consciousness. Images of courage in the face of chaos, and of people fighting for a cause that extends beyond themselves. We are in trying times, but these pictures might help provide some glimmer of hope.

A woman stands up to the police after her friend was brutally beaten for trying to keep things calm.

Students protest against NRC and CAB in Delhi.

A group of Jamia Millia students stand shirtless in the biting cold in protest.

Protesters show just how strongly they feel about the CAB.

Protests in Assam against the CAB.

Peaceful protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

The same woman from the first image spotted at another protest.

TISS students demonstrate solidarity with Jamia Milia and AMU students.

Community members rally against the CAB in Jorhat, Assam.

A hard-hitting placard at one of the protests.

Protests in the UK over the CAA.

Women lead a protest at Jamia Milia.

Protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The banner reads 'Save Our Constitution'.

Injured students continue the protest at Jamia Milia.

Bengaluru protests against the Act.

BHU protests against police brutality in Jamia Milia.

The country appears to be on the boil, so stay safe everyone.