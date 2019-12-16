Amidst all the mayhem and violence that has taken over the country, some images have sprouted up and taken root in the public consciousness. Images of courage in the face of chaos, and of people fighting for a cause that extends beyond themselves. We are in trying times, but these pictures might help provide some glimmer of hope. 

A woman stands up to the police after her friend was brutally beaten for trying to keep things calm.

Source: Imgur

Students protest against NRC and CAB in Delhi.

Source: Imgur

A group of Jamia Millia students stand shirtless in the biting cold in protest.

Source: Ndtv

Protesters show just how strongly they feel about the CAB.

Source: Hindustantimes

Protests in Assam against the CAB.

Source: Asianage

Peaceful protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

Source: Twitter

The same woman from the first image spotted at another protest.

Source: Twitter

TISS students demonstrate solidarity with Jamia Milia and AMU students.

Source: Twitter
Source: Dailyhunt
Source: Peoplesdispatch

Community members rally against the CAB in Jorhat, Assam.

Source: Rediff

A hard-hitting placard at one of the protests.

Source: Newsminute

Protests in the UK over the CAA.

Source: Amarujala

Women lead a protest at Jamia Milia.

Source: Twitter

Protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The banner reads 'Save Our Constitution'.

Source: Thenewsminute

Injured students continue the protest at Jamia Milia.

Source: Thenewsminute

Bengaluru protests against the Act.

Source: Facebook

BHU protests against police brutality in Jamia Milia.

Source: Facebook
Source: Facebook
Source: Facebook
Source: Facebook

The country appears to be on the boil, so stay safe everyone.