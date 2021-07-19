Among many things Mumbai is famous for, the rains of Mumbai is one of them. They are always extreme, causing severe damage to life and property. This year is no different. Let us see how.

The Indian metrological department issued a red alert as heavy rains lashed in various areas since Sunday. According to a report in the Times of India, 32 people have lost their lives and six injured following the incidents that took place in the city so far.

Up till now, the city has recorded 6.29 mm of rain. An offshore trough is moving from the Maharashtra coast to the Karnataka coast at the main sea level. Extreme heavy rainfall is likely in the next 24 hours. We have issued a red alert in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for day one and an orange alert for July 20-23: Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai.

Here are some visuals for you from this year's monsoons in Mumbai.

VIDEO: At least 34 people were killed in Mumbai, India's financial capital, after heavy monsoon rains triggered a landslide and the collapse of a wall

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire team rescued several people stranded in different parts of Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall.



"Kharghar fire station received calls from many people seeking help. We've rescued 120 people, out of which 78 were women," said Pravin Bodkhe, Fire Officer

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning

#WATCH | A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after a locomotive train in Mumbai's Kalyan area applied emergency brakes to save the man as he was crossing the tracks.

As much as we love rains, these visuals somewhere break our hearts to see the loss we see every year.