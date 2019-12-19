Amidst the chaos-struck protests against CAA in the national capital, an image of a protester offering a red rose to a police constable as a gesture of peace has gone viral.

In the middle of the protest ground, the girl was holding a poster that said, "My dad thinks I'm studying history. He doesn't know I'm busy making one".

Twitter can't stop gushing over this wholesome gesture:

it is midi and shah who are playing the divide and rule card...these policies are just inhuman — bhattisrkian (@bhattisrkian) December 19, 2019

Guns and Roses — Capt.TwoFace (@CaptainTwoFace) December 19, 2019

The placard tho🌚👌🏻 — Sagar Singhal (@9sagar5singhal) December 19, 2019

Gandhigiri 👍 — Faisal Ahsan | فیصل احسان (@ahsan_faisal) December 19, 2019

Does this remind anyone of watchmen opening scene? — Ramish zeeshan رامش ذیشان (@RhamishZeeshan) December 19, 2019

Phool ek hai, muskurane wale chaar! Such a powerful gesture. — Gurmeet Singh (@sadde_naal) December 19, 2019

Feature Credits: Saurabh Trivedi