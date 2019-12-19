Amidst the chaos-struck protests against CAA in the national capital, an image of a protester offering a red rose to a police constable as a gesture of peace has gone viral.
Make this viral. pic.twitter.com/binxgV6HuC— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 19, 2019
In the middle of the protest ground, the girl was holding a poster that said, "My dad thinks I'm studying history. He doesn't know I'm busy making one".
Twitter can't stop gushing over this wholesome gesture:
it is midi and shah who are playing the divide and rule card...these policies are just inhuman— bhattisrkian (@bhattisrkian) December 19, 2019
Protesters giving red rose to #DelhiPolice at #jantarmantar #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/lfqU8y4xBM— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) December 19, 2019
Guns and Roses— Capt.TwoFace (@CaptainTwoFace) December 19, 2019
The placard tho🌚👌🏻— Sagar Singhal (@9sagar5singhal) December 19, 2019
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”— Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) December 19, 2019
–Mahatma Gandhi#Emergency2019 #CAAProtest #CAA_NRC #IndiaAgainstCAA #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/ToGwQbvXY5
Does this remind anyone of watchmen opening scene?— Ramish zeeshan رامش ذیشان (@RhamishZeeshan) December 19, 2019
Feature Credits: Saurabh Trivedi