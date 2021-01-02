While many cities canceled their firework shows, some kept the tradition alive. This is how people around the world rang in the new year.
1. Times Square, Manhattan, New York
It's the longest-awaited minute of the entire year. #HappyNewYear from #TimesSquare! pic.twitter.com/fd2pHsFvZW— Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) January 1, 2021
2. Nile River, Cairo, Egypt
Lights were seen over the Nile River in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.
Large fireworks light up the sky above Cairo's Rod El-Farag Axis Bridge, as the world farewells 2020.#EgyptToday #NewYear2021 #NewYear #NewYearsEve @tamermursii|#سنة_جديدة_2021 #عام_2021 #تحيا_مصر #رأس_السنة #المتحدة_تضي_سماء_القاهرة pic.twitter.com/PDzt78v1vJ— Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) December 31, 2020
3. Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE
People gathered near Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, to ring in the New Year with the fireworks show.
Dubai welcomed 2021 with fireworks and a laser show at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2020
Read more: https://t.co/9gK9sjCGnr pic.twitter.com/L4zmsVP1XG
LOOK: Bright lights and fireworks light up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE as the world welcomes 2021. 🎆🌟🎇— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 1, 2021
Photos from Burj Khalifa's Facebook page pic.twitter.com/l1br8W0rmw
Happy New Year from the Burj Khalifa, Dubai. May 2021 be the end of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/yH2o7hT3js— Ifeanyi Nsofor (@ekemma) December 31, 2020
4. Eiffel Tower of Bahria Town, Lahore, Pakistan
Happy new year 😍😍😍 Eiffel Tower of Bahria Town Lahore pakistan pic.twitter.com/atBMXT20RU— 🇵🇰Muhammad Ahsan Khan🇵🇰 (@Ahsankhan5438) January 1, 2021
5. Wuhan, China
PARTY TIME: Revelers young and old enjoyed a fireworks display and danced together as they celebrated New Year’s Day in Wuhan, China, continuing the celebrations from the night before. https://t.co/O7rfcnnjJO pic.twitter.com/FKOMPy56kP— ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2021
6. Chao Phraya River, Bangkok, Thailand
Fireworks erupted over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand.
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 31, 2020
📷 @AFPMladen pic.twitter.com/eU23Dxhile
7. Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong
Hong Kong replaced a traditional fireworks display over Victoria Harbour with a live-streamed virtual display to welcome 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jG4DaDI8Fd— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) January 1, 2021
Amid pandemic restrictions and cancelled New Year’s Eve fireworks, some Hongkongers gathered at Victoria Harbour anyway to ring in 2021 pic.twitter.com/IS24ce5VzP— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) December 31, 2020
8. Sky Tower, Auckland, New Zealand
People gathered at Auckland's Sky Tower to witness the fireworks display and to ring in the new year with family and friends.
HAPPY NEW YEAR, NEW ZEALAND: A fireworks display in Auckland rings in 2021. https://t.co/orGke3hod6 pic.twitter.com/740WBZP5h3— ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2021
9. Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia
Fireworks erupted over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Australia to welcome 2021. And, it was a sight to behold.
Welcome to the New Year 👋— Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) December 31, 2020
Wishing you a happy and bright 2021 ✨🥳 pic.twitter.com/KNKK7yfRDT
10. Tower Bridge, London, UK
Tower Bridge was light up on New Year's Eve.
Happy New Year! 🎆🎉 #NYE #2021— Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) January 1, 2021
📷: https://t.co/O942tRvsn4 pic.twitter.com/DaAlkfv48J
11. Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany
📸: Fireworks fill the skies over Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in the new year during a ‘Willkommen 2021’ (Welcome 2021) concert. https://t.co/T4OGVVqYbD pic.twitter.com/jZ3RtDXiaV— ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2021
12. Puerta del Sol, Madrid, Spain
13. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
People witnessed fireworks light up the sky over the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris on New Year's Eve.
New Year’s Eve fireworks above the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France... pic.twitter.com/kTPyFrhRRX— Linda Fritz (@LindFritz) December 31, 2020
14. Acropolis, Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece, rings in the new year with a dazzling fireworks display over the Acropolis. https://t.co/o3EWkci57b pic.twitter.com/BlP6B5erSm— ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2020
15. Rome, Italy
Fireworks display light up the night skies in Rome as people welcomed 2021.
#BuonAnno2021 #Buon2021 #HappyNewYear2021 #rome #BuonAnnoNuovo pic.twitter.com/t3jdFw4ZhM— Mustapha Hussein- Musty (@Mustapha1508) January 1, 2021
This was Rome's sky at midnight ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— Corky🐾🇮🇹 (@Corky73851098) January 1, 2021
Sorry for mom's squeaky voice wishing Happy New Year to the neighbours who invited us for a quick toast (you can also hear the glasses clinging😅)
Lucky for us we're not scared of fireworks 🎆🎇cause there were a lot tonight😯#cavpack pic.twitter.com/kMz4mGGimG
Hoping for only the best this year. *fingers crossed*