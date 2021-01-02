2020 is officially over but, our fight against the coronavirus is still on. So, naturally New Year celebrations were different this year around the world.

While many cities canceled their firework shows, some kept the tradition alive. This is how people around the world rang in the new year.

1. Times Square, Manhattan, New York

This year, the streets in New York were mostly empty due to the ongoing pandemic. Though, limited live audience of first responders, essential workers and their families were allowed to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve.

2. Nile River, Cairo, Egypt

Lights were seen over the Nile River in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

3. Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE

People gathered near Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, to ring in the New Year with the fireworks show.

Dubai welcomed 2021 with fireworks and a laser show at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.



Read more: https://t.co/9gK9sjCGnr pic.twitter.com/L4zmsVP1XG — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2020

LOOK: Bright lights and fireworks light up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE as the world welcomes 2021. 🎆🌟🎇



Photos from Burj Khalifa's Facebook page pic.twitter.com/l1br8W0rmw — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 1, 2021

Happy New Year from the Burj Khalifa, Dubai. May 2021 be the end of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/yH2o7hT3js — Ifeanyi Nsofor (@ekemma) December 31, 2020

4. Eiffel Tower of Bahria Town, Lahore, Pakistan

People gathered with family and friends to see the fireworks light up the night skies on New Year's Eve in Lahore, Pakistan.

Happy new year 😍😍😍 Eiffel Tower of Bahria Town Lahore pakistan pic.twitter.com/atBMXT20RU — 🇵🇰Muhammad Ahsan Khan🇵🇰 (@Ahsankhan5438) January 1, 2021

5. Wuhan, China

People partied and celebrated in Wuhan (the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak a year ago) on the streets.

PARTY TIME: Revelers young and old enjoyed a fireworks display and danced together as they celebrated New Year’s Day in Wuhan, China, continuing the celebrations from the night before. https://t.co/O7rfcnnjJO pic.twitter.com/FKOMPy56kP — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2021

6. Chao Phraya River, Bangkok, Thailand

Fireworks erupted over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand.

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok



📷 @AFPMladen pic.twitter.com/eU23Dxhile — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 31, 2020

7. Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong

Due to the pandemic, this year, traditional fireworks over Victoria Harbour was replaced with a live-streamed virtual display to welcome 2021.

Hong Kong replaced a traditional fireworks display over Victoria Harbour with a live-streamed virtual display to welcome 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jG4DaDI8Fd — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) January 1, 2021

Amid pandemic restrictions and cancelled New Year’s Eve fireworks, some Hongkongers gathered at Victoria Harbour anyway to ring in 2021 pic.twitter.com/IS24ce5VzP — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) December 31, 2020

8. Sky Tower, Auckland, New Zealand

People gathered at Auckland's Sky Tower to witness the fireworks display and to ring in the new year with family and friends.

HAPPY NEW YEAR, NEW ZEALAND: A fireworks display in Auckland rings in 2021. https://t.co/orGke3hod6 pic.twitter.com/740WBZP5h3 — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2021

New Year Countdown at Victoria St Auckland New Zealand pic.twitter.com/dt2j5w5uE5 — Caronicles (@Caronicles_) December 31, 2020

9. Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia

Fireworks erupted over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Australia to welcome 2021. And, it was a sight to behold.

Welcome to the New Year 👋



Wishing you a happy and bright 2021 ✨🥳 pic.twitter.com/KNKK7yfRDT — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) December 31, 2020

10. Tower Bridge, London, UK

Tower Bridge was light up on New Year's Eve.

11. Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany

Fireworks filled the night skies over Berlin’s iconic landmark, Brandenburg Gate, as part of ‘Willkommen 2021’ (Welcome 2021), a virtual concert that was broadcasted on TV.

📸: Fireworks fill the skies over Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in the new year during a ‘Willkommen 2021’ (Welcome 2021) concert. https://t.co/T4OGVVqYbD pic.twitter.com/jZ3RtDXiaV — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2021

12. Puerta del Sol, Madrid, Spain

Though the streets of Madrid's Puerta del Sol square were empty, fireworks light up the night skies on New Year's Eve.



13. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

People witnessed fireworks light up the sky over the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris on New Year's Eve.

New Year’s Eve fireworks above the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France... pic.twitter.com/kTPyFrhRRX — Linda Fritz (@LindFritz) December 31, 2020

14. Acropolis, Athens, Greece

Athens welcomed 2021 with fireworks display over the ancient Acropolis.

Athens, Greece, rings in the new year with a dazzling fireworks display over the Acropolis. https://t.co/o3EWkci57b pic.twitter.com/BlP6B5erSm — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2020

15. Rome, Italy

Fireworks display light up the night skies in Rome as people welcomed 2021.

This was Rome's sky at midnight ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Sorry for mom's squeaky voice wishing Happy New Year to the neighbours who invited us for a quick toast (you can also hear the glasses clinging😅)

Lucky for us we're not scared of fireworks 🎆🎇cause there were a lot tonight😯#cavpack pic.twitter.com/kMz4mGGimG — Corky🐾🇮🇹 (@Corky73851098) January 1, 2021

Hoping for only the best this year. *fingers crossed*