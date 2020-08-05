Disclaimer: Graphic images in article. Reader discretion is advised.

The 2 huge explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital, Beirut, last night has killed at least 100 and left 4,000 injured, according to an official with the Lebanese Red Cross.

While many still remain missing, reports suggest that the death toll could rise further.

While the reason of the blasts is still unclear, Prime Minister Hassan Diab has blamed thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured at a warehouse near the city's port. Following this, a two-week state of emergency has been recommended by the President. The explosions have caused massive devastation, leaving large parts of the city shattered.

Lebanon determines cause of explosion in Beirut

The Lebanese prime minister revealed that an unguarded 2,750 ton ammonium nitrate shipment was the cause of the explosion in Beirut.



The Governor of Beirut compared today's explosion to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs. pic.twitter.com/Zn7g5CScZt — Revista RDM Los qué todos leen 🇲🇽 (@RdmRevista) August 5, 2020

WARNING GRAPHIC: People were filmed receiving treatment at St. Joseph Hospital in #Beirut as the death toll climbs to 78 with 4,000 injured following a huge explosion on Tue. Lebanese PM declared a "national day of mourning" for the victims #PrayforLebanon pic.twitter.com/SOstsx8Wnu — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 5, 2020

This looks like the end of the world in Lebanon.



Shocking first video emerges after #Beirut explosion. pic.twitter.com/nHP6y2p7Rf — i._am._riday (@am_riday) August 5, 2020

Moved to tears! A CCTV camera captured a touching scene in #Beirut, Lebanon where a father picked up his son immediately after the explosion and tried to hide him in a safe place. #PrayforLebanon pic.twitter.com/ZZmtKQ8DdG — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 5, 2020

Deeply shocked with the visuals of massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.



Thoughts and prayers with the people of Lebanon. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/hxba5Fye0W — Kamal Mittal (@Kamal_Nsui) August 5, 2020

Post-explosion drone footage from #Beirut. Ashes.



Photo © AP Photo/Hussein Malla pic.twitter.com/lfnaQc7bmw — Yaşıl eynəkli adam (@turalfot) August 5, 2020

The coronavirus saved us. This is our AP office this morning #Beirut_Explosion pic.twitter.com/0RFtWt6gy5 — Dalal Mawadدلال معوض (@dalalmawad) August 5, 2020

The explosions occurred at a time when the number of coronavirus cases are rising steadily in Lebanon and the Lebanese government is already facing large protests over an economic collapse, mismanagement and corruption.

Our prayers go out to the injured and families of those who lost their lives in the explosions.