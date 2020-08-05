Disclaimer: Graphic images in article. Reader discretion is advised.

The 2 huge explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital, Beirut, last night has killed at least 100 and left 4,000 injured, according to an official with the Lebanese Red Cross.

While many still remain missing, reports suggest that the death toll could rise further.

Source: ABC

While the reason of the blasts is still unclear, Prime Minister Hassan Diab has blamed thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured at a warehouse near the city's port. Following this, a two-week state of emergency has been recommended by the President. The explosions have caused massive devastation, leaving large parts of the city shattered.

The explosions occurred at a time when the number of coronavirus cases are rising steadily in Lebanon and the Lebanese government is already facing large protests over an economic collapse, mismanagement and corruption.

Our prayers go out to the injured and families of those who lost their lives in the explosions.