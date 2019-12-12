After finding majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is set to become a formal procedure according to the constitution





While Home Minister Amit Shah claimed people in the north-east need not be afraid, violence erupted in various parts of Assam as a form of protest against the bill.

Here are some of the latest reactions from the demonstration held by people in the northeastern states.

India leads the world in internet blackouts.



Right now, it’s blocked in four different states: Kashmir, Assam, Tripura & Arunachal.



We all know what fascist governments do in the dark. Don’t be a bystander; speak now & speak loudly. — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) December 12, 2019

Union Minister & BJP MP from Dibrugarh (Assam), Rameshwar Teli: My uncle's shop was set on fire & the boundary wall of my house was also damaged by protestors, last night around 11 pm. I appeal to the people of Assam to maintain peace. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/BL9XmKdoj5 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Assam is burning, like Kashmir. These modern Neros are fiddling while the country burns. Hanumanji had only set Lanka on fire. These modern Hanumanjis will set the whole of India on fire. 🔥🔥 — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) December 11, 2019

Violence erupted all across Assam as a result of the bill finding majority in the Rajya Sabha.

The anger against the CAB move had been brewing over a week, affecting normal life and local businesses in Assam/Tripura.



On Tuesday, they snowballed into a spontaneous movement with local residents, including Sr Citizens, spilling on to the streets. https://t.co/W97Lf6jEE4 — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) December 11, 2019

@UN @realDonaldTrump @unwomenindia. This is the current scenario of Assam.The @PMOIndia is violating the secular constitutional rights of our Assamese people. They are going to settle illegal immigrants by passing the bil CAB2016. Which going to spread communal violence in India. pic.twitter.com/ohWk92fdOO — Tajmin Yesmin Sultana (@YesminTajmin) December 12, 2019

The Northeastern states are burning.



Violence, instability and fear has gripped the nation but Modi and Shah don't care. #CABseBharatBachao #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 https://t.co/tr4pgDIV3O — Dr. Krishna Poonia ( जयपुर ग्रामीण ) (@Murarisharmainc) December 12, 2019

My state, Assam is burning and the government doesn't care. Internet services to be cut down here for 24 hours. Who knows, what next? This is a critical situation and we have to stand United and avoiding violence is the only way. #CAB_नहीं_चलेगा pic.twitter.com/Zi7Skoht7n — Pratiksha Dey (@dey_pratiksha) December 11, 2019

#CountryAgainstBJP #CABAgainstConstitution



Took part in a torch rally in Golgaghat Assam, organised by @Bismita01 today.



All Indians must stand tooth and nail against #CAB



We should protest peacefully and not indulge in any violence pic.twitter.com/ZrLtUt9PUw — SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) December 10, 2019

Violence all over Assam and North East because of CAB(Citizen Amendments Bill) because of this all students are on the,, not giving their exam,, market are close normal life are just stopped for 4 days ago. pic.twitter.com/JWJDNbOkBf — Raju Basu. (@RajuBasu18) December 11, 2019