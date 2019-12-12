After finding majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is set to become a formal procedure according to the constitution
Here are some of the latest reactions from the demonstration held by people in the northeastern states.
India leads the world in internet blackouts.— Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) December 12, 2019
Right now, it’s blocked in four different states: Kashmir, Assam, Tripura & Arunachal.
We all know what fascist governments do in the dark. Don’t be a bystander; speak now & speak loudly.
Union Minister & BJP MP from Dibrugarh (Assam), Rameshwar Teli: My uncle's shop was set on fire & the boundary wall of my house was also damaged by protestors, last night around 11 pm. I appeal to the people of Assam to maintain peace. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/BL9XmKdoj5— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Assam is burning, like Kashmir. These modern Neros are fiddling while the country burns. Hanumanji had only set Lanka on fire. These modern Hanumanjis will set the whole of India on fire. 🔥🔥— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) December 11, 2019
Violence erupted all across Assam as a result of the bill finding majority in the Rajya Sabha.
The anger against the CAB move had been brewing over a week, affecting normal life and local businesses in Assam/Tripura.— Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) December 11, 2019
On Tuesday, they snowballed into a spontaneous movement with local residents, including Sr Citizens, spilling on to the streets. https://t.co/W97Lf6jEE4
@UN @realDonaldTrump @unwomenindia. This is the current scenario of Assam.The @PMOIndia is violating the secular constitutional rights of our Assamese people. They are going to settle illegal immigrants by passing the bil CAB2016. Which going to spread communal violence in India. pic.twitter.com/ohWk92fdOO— Tajmin Yesmin Sultana (@YesminTajmin) December 12, 2019
The Northeastern states are burning.— Dr. Krishna Poonia ( जयपुर ग्रामीण ) (@Murarisharmainc) December 12, 2019
Violence, instability and fear has gripped the nation but Modi and Shah don't care. #CABseBharatBachao #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 https://t.co/tr4pgDIV3O
Illegal Roheengya M threatening riots & violence in Assam over #CAB2019 @amitshah @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/fNZdaIGE60— Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) December 11, 2019
My state, Assam is burning and the government doesn't care. Internet services to be cut down here for 24 hours. Who knows, what next? This is a critical situation and we have to stand United and avoiding violence is the only way. #CAB_नहीं_चलेगा pic.twitter.com/Zi7Skoht7n— Pratiksha Dey (@dey_pratiksha) December 11, 2019
#Assam has totally dismissed #NRC_CAB with guts.— Sritama Nandi (@SritamaNandi) December 11, 2019
Now it's #Bengal's turn.
Need violence against violations of human rights.
Do OR Die#CAB_नहीं_चलेगा #CABAgainstConstitution #IndiaForIndians #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 #IndiaAgainstCAB #IndiaSupportsCAB #bengali pic.twitter.com/24A2rHeoOC
#CountryAgainstBJP #CABAgainstConstitution— SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) December 10, 2019
Took part in a torch rally in Golgaghat Assam, organised by @Bismita01 today.
All Indians must stand tooth and nail against #CAB
We should protest peacefully and not indulge in any violence pic.twitter.com/ZrLtUt9PUw
Violence all over Assam and North East because of CAB(Citizen Amendments Bill) because of this all students are on the,, not giving their exam,, market are close normal life are just stopped for 4 days ago. pic.twitter.com/JWJDNbOkBf— Raju Basu. (@RajuBasu18) December 11, 2019
Current scenario of Assam. The @PMOIndia
is violating our secular constitutional rights. They are going to settle illegal immigrants by passing a bill name CAB 2016 which is going to spread communal violence over India.#CAB2019 pic.twitter.com/AGYQ95bszj