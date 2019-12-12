After finding majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is set to become a formal procedure according to the constitution


While Home Minister Amit Shah claimed people in the north-east need not be afraid, violence erupted in various parts of Assam as a form of protest against the bill. 

Protest in Assam
Source: India Today

Here are some of the latest reactions from the demonstration held by people in the northeastern states. 

Violence erupted all across Assam as a result of the bill finding majority in the Rajya Sabha. 