As we heard the news of Prince Phillip, aged ninety-nine, passing away today, we felt compelled to look back on the wonderful photos of the royal wedding between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The two fell in love as teenagers and announced their engagement in July 1947, when the couple were 21 and 26 respectively. They finally got married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Elizabeth was crowned to become the Queen in 1953. This was after the two had their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1948, and 1950, respectively. Later she gave birth to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at Buckingham Palace in 1960, and her youngest child Edward in 1964 (this was the first time Prince Phillip was present with her in the delivery room).

In the years that followed, the two continued to appear at public events together. And In 1992, the Queen had what was famously known as the worst year up till then, also known as 'annus horribilis.' The marriages of three of her children had ended, and there had been a fire at her Windsor Castle residence. Nevertheless, the two continued being professional and appearing for public events.

In 2015, the world saw the two hold hands, which was a rare sight! They always seemed a little uncomfortable posing together in photos, always careful not to make a faux pas by showing too much PDA. That very year, the couple was seen sharing a blanket as they watched the Braemar Highland Gathering.

As the years passed, their public appearances together decreased, especially after the Duke of Edinburgh retired in 2017. But at the same time, it was noticed that with time, the two became much more comfortable with one another. They gradually stopped caring so much about royal protocols while posing for photos together. The royal couple ended up having four children and eight grandchildren throughout their wonderful 73-year marriage.

Personal favourite: The time they shared a blanket!