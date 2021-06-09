If you've got the vaccine in India, you may have noticed a certain person's beaming face on the vaccine certificate staring back at you. We don't have to delve into the narcissistic implications of said face, but in order to provide us with a balanced view of the matter, Twitter user Amit Schandillia compiled pictures of vaccine certificates from around the world.

Check out these vaccine certificates from the US and the UK.

Vaccine certificates elsewhere:

1. US

2. UK pic.twitter.com/ws1MbvMrco — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) June 7, 2021

How about France?

Even Israel doesn't have any faces on their certificates.

The country India “stands with” pic.twitter.com/HxfnSFu2t0 — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) June 7, 2021

And here's the Pakistan certificate.

The country India loves sending us to pic.twitter.com/kEn9vA5U1P — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) June 7, 2021

But wait, there's more!

Popular “autocracies”:

1. Russia

2. China pic.twitter.com/z6ijH8EovR — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) June 7, 2021

Here's one from Denmark.

... And Germany.

This one's from Saudi Arabia.

And in Brazil, it's like this.

In Brazil it is like this. Issued by the health dept of state. No national certificate. All vaccines are free. pic.twitter.com/GL1T0EeCmY — Shobhan Saxena शोभन सक्सेना شوبھن سکسینہ (@ShobhanSaxena) June 9, 2021

So there you go, now you have a better picture of the vaccine ecosystem in the rest of the world. Hope it's been illuminating!